TOP STORIES
We have requested for long time and it has not helped.Why don't we stop requesting and see what will happend next?Question to bribery and corruption lovers.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2349
|5.2386
|Pound Sterling
|5.6961
|5.7027
|Swiss Franc
|4.5959
|4.5986
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5402
|3.5434
|S/African Rand
|0.3394
|0.3396
|Australian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4975
Ayi Mensah Park Unveiled To Address Housing Deficit
A new estate dubbed, Ayi Mensah Park, which seeks to address challenges in the housing sector in Ghana, has been launched.
The Ayi Mensah Park, which comprises 170 town homes, is a joint venture between a local real estate firm, BlackIvy Ghana Limited and its counterpart from the United States, Mercury Estates.
It is located at the foot of the Aburi Mountain, some few minutes' drive from Accra.
Speaking at the launch on Thursday, August 31 in Accra, President of Indigo Homes, a division of BlackIvy, Anthony Okyere, said the estate has been designed to offer comfort and value for money for potential residents.
He indicated that “At Ayi Mensah, we have 170 town homes, a mixture of two and three bedrooms.”
“In terms of facilities, if you look at Ayi Mensah land use, which is another critical factor, we have tried to use the land very sensitively but also provided the means for people to be able to enjoy the outdoors,” the president said.
He noted that “we have almost like a two-acre park, we have a club house, swimming pool, playground. So you have the ability to actually enjoy the space within a confined, secure community.”
“So I believe we strike a good balance between giving land and providing the facilities you need. Interestingly, we have shops as well. So you can have a coffee shop, we have a barber shop, we have retail, so you know in Ayi Mensah, you probably wouldn't need to leave your house because you have all the facilities around,” according to him.
By Melvin Tarlue
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Business & Finance