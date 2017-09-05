TOP STORIES
9 Adventures You Have To Experience Whilst In South Africa
Adventure Time In Kzn And Mpumulanga
I. Quad biking on the beach at Wild Coast Sun
The multi terrain quad bike tours offer a unique view of the hidden gems of the Wild Coast located in Port Edward (Eastern Cape) just outside the boundaries of KZN. On this tour, bikers are treated to the sites where normally only film-makers venture, including the swing bridge gorge, thus making for picture perfect photo opportunities! You will experience breath-taking trails, a customised off-road experience exploring the Wild Coast Resort in a unique and thrilling way. Whether you are a beginner or experienced rider, thrill seekers of all ages will enjoy this adventure!
Check out Quad Bike’s video:
2. Boat cruise and Lunch across the Durban beach front
Durban Beach Front has a long-standing and popular promenade that is home to beach bars, restaurants and local shops, as well as Ushaka Marine World, all of which make for fantastic day out. The promenade is a paved walkway linking Blue Lagoon in the north with Addington in the South. Apart from the boat cruise, you can also take a rickshaw ride around the beachfront.
3. Unlimited Fun at Ushaka Marine World
uShaka Marine World is a marine theme park in Durban, South Africa’s biggest port city. With spectacular views of the Indian Ocean it provides quality entertainment for everyone. Have fun in the sun on the beach and then explore the Sea World aquarium, dolphin stadium, seal pool, turtle lagoon, penguin pool and snorkel lagoon.
4. Watching the horses and making merry at Durban July
Okay maybe you don’t really get to ride the horses at Durban July but you get to place a bet. Who knows? You might be lucky! Once a year, every July in Durban (hence the name Durban July!) all the coolest people from all over the world gather at Greyville Racecourse in Durban to experience the best horse racing show in Africa. Can you beat that? The Durban July Handicap is a South African Thoroughbred horse race held annually on the first Saturday of July since 1897 at Greyville Racecourse in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Raced on turf, the Durban July Handicap is open to horses of all ages.
Check out Durban July video:
5. Visit Kruger Park & Elephant Whispers, learn and interact with the gentle giants
Elephant Whispers is situated in the Sandford Conservancy on the banks of the Sabie River on Hazyview, Mpumulanga, it gives guests the opportunity of interaction with the elephants. The Elephant Interaction offers you the opportunity to feel their constantly curious trunks, touch their rough skin, exchange trunk greetings and tasty treats, while learning about their behavior and history from the Elephant Handlers. You can experience the pure compassion and intelligence of the Elephants. Kruger National Park is close by the Elephant Whispers and Its high density of wild animals includes the Big 5: lions, leopards, rhinos, elephants and buffalos.
Check out Kruger Park & Elephant Whisper’s video:
6. Take in the view at God’s Window
God’s Window, one of the most scenic vantage points in South Africa, situated along the Panorama Route in the Mpumalanga province. God’s Window is one the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve’s most spectacular viewpoints, with astonishing views over South Africa’s Lowveld (so-named because it is much lower than the high escarpment along which the Panorama Route runs. At God’s Window, majestic cliffs plunge down 700m and, on a clear day, you’ll be able to see over the famous Kruger National Park towards the Lebombo Mountains on South Africa’s border Mozambique.
7. Zip Lining at Sabie Induna Adventures Zipline
Tick this off your bucket list. Ladies make sure you take your wigs off before this one…lol. The Induna Zipline, just outside Hazyview is a 450m long zip slide that take you up to a speed of about 100 km/h. The height difference is 77 m. You are harnessed in so you don’t have to hold on by yourself.
8. The Big Swing
Let’s start with the best one. Adventure at its best. Adrenaline rush unlimited. Have you ever experienced the adrenaline of a 68 metre freefall at 180 km/h in under 3 seconds? At Mpumulanga, you can do this on one of the world’s highest Cable Gorge Swings, or fly across the gorge on a 135 metre High-wire “Foefie Slide”, 130 metres above ground zero and witness breath-taking Graskop Falls as never seen before!
Check out the Big Swing:
9. Experience the cultural diversity at Shangana Cultural Village
The Shangaan people wanted to preserve South African’s cultural heritage and showcase the cultural diversity in Hazyview Mpumulanga. It is an honour to visit the Shangana village and the people. They people acknowledge every bit about their South African traditional culture and heritage. It is a beautiful night where one gets to watch celebrations and jubilations with dance, singing, music, food and a show of the rich culture. You will also be invited to dance with them and it is always a very special moment.
