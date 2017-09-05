TOP STORIES
Students Queue At Night To Check School Placement At Kumasi
In a quest to meet the deadline of the School placement system, prospective SHS students and parents as at 10:30 pm yesterday had formed queues at Internet cafes in the kumasi metropolis to check their school placement, Otec news gathers.
Hundreds of students who have not been placed into their schools of choice by the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) were sited in queues as they waited for the website address -myjhsresult.net to function properly so they would know which schools they were placed.
Some students who spoke with OTEC fm’s Evans Agyei Sikapa at Daltus internet cafe at Atonsu in the kumasi metropolis said, they believe internet connection works faster in the night hence their decision to stay awake until they are certain which schools they will be attending.
Some also expressed fear they might not be placed into a Senior High School at all considering the deadline given by government and the Ghana Education Service (GES).
Some parents who accompanied their wards to internet cafes also lamented that the situation is becoming unbearable for them.
One Mr Anokye, a parent blamed the government for the unfortunate situation, adding that, it is unfair for the GES to leave these kids in the cold weather to suffer for their inactions.
“I had to come sit here with my daughter to check her school because i couldn’t let her come alone to the cafe at night” he explained.
Some cafe operators also described the situation as sad and disturbing one.
Mr Robert Acheampong the M. D of Daltus internet cafe where most students had formed queues to check their placement, disclosed that the network system has not been the best and blamed the education ministry and service for not providing accurate system for the placement exercise.
