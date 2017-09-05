TOP STORIES
WHEN WAS THE FIRST TIME YOU EXPERIENCED SOMETHING FOR THE LAST TIME?By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2349
|5.2386
|Pound Sterling
|5.6961
|5.7027
|Swiss Franc
|4.5959
|4.5986
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5402
|3.5434
|S/African Rand
|0.3394
|0.3396
|Australian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4975
Yam Sellers To Be Cleared Off The Streets Of Ashaiman
The Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Albert Boakye Okyere, has given yam sellers who are selling on the streets up to Wednesday, 6th September, 2017 to relocate to VALCO flats market or face the wrath of the assembly.
According to him, any yam seller who fails to abide by the directive will be arrested and prosecuted.
“By Wednesday take over the sheds at VALCO flats.. They are empty. If by Wednesday you’re still selling on the streets it will be an offense and you face the consequence,” he stated.
“If you like you try and see,” he cautioned.
Mr Albert Okyere issued the warning during a massive cleaning exercise at the Ashaiman main market Saturday, where few recalcitrant traders had their wares seized.
The tough talking MCE also caused the removal of wooden slabs some traders had used to cover the drains and plying their business on them.He expressed satisfaction about the exercise which led to the desilting of the choked drains
Touching on indiscipline and lawless conduct being exhibited by some residents in the area, Mr. Albert Okyere urged the residents to turn a new leave by being law abiding stressing that “my administration will not tolerate lawlessness and indiscipline in this town.”
“Those who think laws doesn’t work in Ashaiman and so do whatever they like and go scot free should reform because the days of indiscipline and lawlessness are over…I’m going to ensure that there is enforcement of law and order in Ashaiman,” he stated.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Headlines