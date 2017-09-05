TOP STORIES
Soldier Charged For Murder
One Soldier involved in the murder of a resident of Kasoa in the Central Region has been remanded into Police Custody by a court.
Nana Yaw Owusu, was reportedly killed by some soldiers operating in the area on Friday evening during the Eid al-Adha celebrations.
A sister of the deceased who is seeking justice for her brother in a post on Facebook said “Nana Yaw Owusu was called by his Muslim friends this salah to come and eat with them at Kasoa High Tension, so he dressed up and left the house to go and eat with his friends.
“They were all eating by the roadside when they were approached by 3 guys in military uniform saying they want to search them all and they allowed them to do their work. After searching them, nothing was found on them and one of the soldiers asked my brother to give him his phone and my brother refused to give it to him.
“This soldier still wanted to take his phone but my brother said no, which got the soldier angry and the next thing was the soldier’s knife to my brother’s neck and his stomach, stabbing him to death over phone that did not belong to this soldier.”
One of the soldiers who was arrested appeared in court on Monday and has been remanded.
