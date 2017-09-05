TOP STORIES
1-Billion Africa To Embark On Its Second Tech-2-Orphans Project In Potters’ Village
This year on 9th September, 1 Billion Africa is undertaking the second part of the Tech2Orphans at Potters’ Village orphanage. It is aimed at empowering and developing capabilities in IT among orphanages, developing a regulated community consisting of orphans knowledgeable in ICT to make ICT fun and enjoyable and most importantly developing employment avenues for community members by leveraging on the coding skills of participants.
They will also be taught how to use online resources to their advantage with the hope of creating an online community where they can interact and learn by sharing knowledge and monetizing their efforts to empower their lives and the orphanages
In 2015, Tech2Orphans was organized in Potters Village Orphanage in Dodowa community in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. The project was undertaken over a period of five (5) weeks (July-August) where they were taught Computer Basics, Typing, Introduction to Microsoft Applications, Basics of Computer Coding, Introduction to Google tools, Social Media and Blogging.
This project was laced with a baseline survey conducted which proved that orphans have no employable skills often leave the orphanages worse off than they joined. Most of these youth become unemployable and therefore face harsh economic conditions outside the home. The disoriented among this group of youth are tempted to resort to various social delinquencies to make ends meet. This disrupts social order and defeats the purpose of orphanage homes.
It was ascertained by the survey undertaken that the sampled orphans had little or no knowledge with regards to Information and Communication Technology. This was a disturbing finding because ICT is the fulcrum around which all relevant activities of this 21st century revolves.
This has goaded our resolve to provide these young orphans with adequate ICT skills such as computer coding, graphic designing and website designing, which will equip them with relevant employable skills and will help them meet some basic economic needs outside the orphanage home.
This will be climaxed with computer donations to resource their computer lab to ensure this project is highly impactful. To support this project, contact +233560111872 / +233245762288 / +233242866040 via call or WhatsApp.
About 1 Billion Africa
1 Billion Africa is a civil society organisation incorporated in Ghana, West Africa. Our business model is one of community development targeted at solving the many challenges that exist in our societies today. Our methodology for development involves using a problem-solving approach by modelling a project for solving the many challenges we face in our communities. Our problem-solving model is also targeted at addressing some of the seventeen (17) internationally accepted Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
To be effective in our objective, we undertake projects sustainable by ensuring that every intervention needed for solving a problem is undertaken in order to reduce or totally eliminate challenges that existed, either in the short to long-term. Our mission is to turn the “1billion” problems in Africa into “1billion” projects and solutions, to empower and to create opportunities for deprived Africans.
