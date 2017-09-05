TOP STORIES
Earthen Computers In 21st Century Ghana: How Did That Happen?
Outdated and weird as it may sound or seem pupils of a certain junior high school in Ghana West Africa are trying hard to realise their dream goals with some strange Information and Communications Technology ( ICT) tools. They’ve created something out of nothing and their innovative art works have gone viral on the social media.
So are these pupils shutting the stable door when the horses are already gone?
Dr. Stanley J. Pritchett president of Morris Brown College, USA says: ‘Merely having access to a box-or an information box – does not necessarily mean that you have improved or that you’re more literate , or that you’re better able to solve problems in the community, ”
And here’s my fuss, if those that have access to computers and other ICT tools cannot brag about their acquired skills, cannot brag that they can solve problems and cannot brag that they’re literate: How then did the pupils of this Junior High School (JHS) in the Volta region end up with improvised laptop computers, cellphones, extension cords and headsets made from earthen?
Is it because the school is tucked deep somewhere in the backcountry or in the hinterlands?
Did the school miss the supplies (if there ever were any) because the community has no influential people to lobby the government at the time?
Are there other schools in the region and for that matter Ghana in general that are without computers? Sure there are many schools and I’m tempted to believe, they’re in the cities too. If so why did this particular school choose to go this way?
Was it done merely to seek world attention, to ridicule the country or they did that to show the world their plight?
Their story reminds me of author Geoffrey Chaucer’s great line: ‘If gold rust what then will iron do?” Indeed, if those who have access to these gadgets and are using them cannot tout themselves as literate how much more the ones that have no laptop computers, no headsets, no tablets but are merely using improvised dev ices?
How did it happen?
Necessity they say is the mother of invention. And I think it’s appropriate to say that they (pupils of the school in question) were compelled to do so when the need for those improvised ICT tools became imperative. The will was there and so they found the way to help them pursue their goals regardless of its seemingly backwardness. The creative gadgets are to facilitate studies in their school. But ridiculous as the story might seem it does not undercut the motivational spirit of the pupils.
Thomas Ahiabor the school’s ICT teacher told a local TV outlet that the school had resorted to making use of these earthen tools because they lacked them. According to him the conditions at the school don’t bode well for ICT training or learning. There are no teaching aids to facilitate learning, emphasising that it makes teaching of the subject challenging.
Mr. Ahiabor told the media: “I asked them to look at this (referring to the only laptop he has) my original one and concentrate on and make it once. And I can say that I’m finding it too difficult to handle the ICT using one laptop from class one (primary or elementary) to JHS.’
The question one would probably ask is:
Can these pupils compete with their compatriots in other ‘fortunate’ schools which have access to the right tools? How would they perform in their final BECE exams in IT? I shudder to say I don’t have answers, but it remains to be observed in the years to come.
UN agency for education UNESCO” believes that education is human right for all throughout life and that access must be matched by quality.” In fact UESCO charges governments across the world to make provision for access.
Article 26 (1) of the UN UDHR says: “Everyone has the right to education. Education shall be free, at least in the elementary and fundamental stages. Elementary education shall be compulsory. Technical and professional education shall be made generally available and high education shall be equally accessible to all on the basis of merit.”
The rate at which ICT is transforming lives and causing digital divide has become a great concern to world leaders.But where does the difference lie?
Someone wrote that ‘the difference is between those who have access to and the opportunity, capability to use ICT and those who have not.’ Exactly, that’s the challenge confronting many Junior High Schools in Ghana today, including the one in Volta region that has become the centre of attraction.
You know Man can be unjust sometimes, man can be anti-social, man can be selfish and man can be uncaring. Need I remind you?
Thereprobably was enough room in Noah’s Ark that could have saved thousands of lives yet, according to the biblical story many people perished because of their unbelief in the wake of the epic floods. It’s understood that Noah was scorned, mocked and ridiculed by the people and they thought he was beside himself.
There probably were lot of laptop computers and other ICT tools ahead of Ghana’s 2016 general elections. I bet there were many laptop computers that found their way into wrong hands instead of getting to right recipient. And do you’ve any idea how many items that were distributed or given out during the last general elections as a means to solicit votes?
Not to mention the cash and the outboard motors, the roofing sheets, the Mackerels and other goodies. Yet some pupils in some parts of the country at the time and today are studying under trees, some are using clay to make computers and there are still some that are at homes because they can’t either afford or don’t have access..
I can tell you there were probably enough computers that could have been given to many schools across the country. But they were handed out during the December general elections to woo voters while pupils of some schools needed them badly to facilitate learning in their respective schools.
