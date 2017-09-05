TOP STORIES
“He who wishes the downfall of another will have destruction at the gate of him success.”By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2349
|5.2386
|Pound Sterling
|5.6961
|5.7027
|Swiss Franc
|4.5959
|4.5986
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5402
|3.5434
|S/African Rand
|0.3394
|0.3396
|Australian Dollar
|3.4929
|3.4975
CDD-Ghana And OSIWA Nurtures CSOs To Strengthen Local Governance In The Kasena Nankana West District
As part of a 4-year project dubbed: PROMOTING SOCIAL ACCOUNTABILITY THROUGH CITIZENS PARTICIPATION IN LOCAL GOVERNANCE IN GHANA, the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and the Open Society for Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) is building the capacity of Rural Initiatives for Self Empowerment-Ghana (RISE-Ghana), the Kasena Nankana West District Assembly and 19 other CSOs and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country to promote transparency, participation and feedback around the local government budgeting and planning system.
The project has constituted a 10 District Education Committee (DEC) as required by law to create awareness and deepen citizen-driven demand for accountability and responsiveness.
A series of community durbars on the theme: BUILDING TRANSPARENCY, PARTICIPATION AND FEEDBACK AROUND LOCAL GOVERNMENT BUDGETING AND PLANNING SYSTEMS are also beign held in various area council in the district.
RISE-Ghana, the local implementing partner is being supported by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) with funding from the Open Society for Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) to implement the project aimed increasing demand for transparency, participation and feedback in local government planning and budgeting processes through increased citizen participation.
“This project is very timely and relevant and for us at RISE-Ghana. We are particular grateful to CDD-Ghana and OSIWAS for the opportunity to be part of this innovative project which has the twin aim of nurturing local CSOs like ours to champion social accountability, as well creating the enabling environment for citizens to participate in decentralization for increased responsiveness and accountability from MMDAs. Even though the Decentralization framework requires the creation of District Education Committee (DEC) in all MMDAs, most of them have not formed this committee. Through the project CDD-Ghana has formed and trained a 10-member DEC who are perfoming their mandate of educating citizens on the decentralization process and their role. ”-Awal Ahmed Kariama, Executive Director RISE-Ghana.
“The Kasena Nankana West District is one of the most challenged and constrained district in the Upper East Region because of our geographical spread, diversity and size. We are the only district with seven paramouncies and located within two other districts. This makes it difficult for us to effectively engage citizens, we are grateful to CDD-Ghana and OSIWA for not only strengthening the capacity of DEC members but for supporting to organize this community durbar here in Sirigu and a series of others durbars across several electoral areas of the district” Umar Mohammed, Assistant Director, KNW District Assembly Focal Person for the project.
“Since I was born, I have never been involved in any process by the district assembly to know about how they make plans and budgets even though I have been paying tolls. As a Youth Leader, I am happy that OSIWA and CDD-Ghana and District Assembly Staff have come to our deprived community to interact with us and collect our views. This is a novelty and the youth of Gunwoko Tangasiya, Sirigu are very grateful.- Theophilus Adakema, Youth Representative Sigiru.
“This durbar is an eye opener, it has made my people understand that the District Assemblies do not just collect money, sit and share among themselves but must follow a due process and also account regularly to the people. It helped my people know how the common fund is disbursed and their role in strengthening accountability at the district assembly”- Honourable Barnabas Aduko, Assembly Member, Sirigu Central Electoral Areas.
“I think this project funded by OSIWA is very unique, because if the District Education Committee (DEC) that was formed by the project as required by law delivers its mandate well, the people at the district assembly will sit up and know that they are there because of the people but not because of themselves”-
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News