Success Africa To Impact Over 50,000 Lives In 7 Regions
Having gained the reputation as the biggest summit for young entrepreneurs and leaders on the continent, LEC Group the organizers of SUCCESS AFRICA has decided to further strengthen the efforts towards transforming lives of several young people who places effort in leadership and entrepreneurship hence the move to expand the road show to other regions in Ghana.
In the last 10 years, Success Africa has mobilized efforts as the number one empowerment summit on the African Continent, with main focus of shaping career path of many young people, it also places emphasis on motivation and youth development through it many seasoned and disguised speakers drawn from various industries and fields.
The LEC Group which is also the organizers of “AFTER SCHOOL WHAT’S NEXT?” , “POSSIBILITIES CONFERENCE” and many other groundbreaking programmes in Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia has impacted the lives of over 50,000 young people across the continent. The company is headquartered in Accra with regional representation.
This year’s Success Africa which is the 11th Edition promises to target 10,000 young people across Ghana. It will run under theme, MENTORSHIP; HUB OF GREATNESS and start on the 7th of October to 14th of November 2017. Touching on the theme, Mr. Albert Kusi the CEO of LEC GROUP stated “We are fully aware of the role of Mentorship in the lives of young leaders and entrepreneurs, and that is why as a company we decided to empower these young leaders through mentorship at this year’s summit”.
With a reputation for bringing on board top notch speakers, this year’s speakers include Bishop Titi Ofei ( General Overseer, Pleasant Place Church), Kojo Addae-Mensah (CEO of Databank Group), Hon. Sam George, Bernard Avle, Petra Asamoah (General Manager Commercial, Media General Ghana) and the Convener who was recently named as one of 100 most influential young Africans, Mr. Albert Kusi (CEO of LEC GROUP) and host of others.
In a press statement issued by the Public Affairs Director of LEC GROUP, Mr. Dennis Appiah Larbi-Ampofo stated , “ the problem in most of our institutions is matter of failed leadership, and as a company , we are poised in line with our mandate to create transformational leaders across the globe, and empower young people to be solution oriented, and this is clear in how we run our programmes, with special break out sections to be handled by experts in specific fields”.
He went futher to give the schedule for the tour, which starts on 7th October, 2017 in Cape Coast, at University of Cape Coast -NEC Auditorium, then the team will move to Kumasi on the 13th October,2017 at KNUST Great Hall, the tour will continue to the Brong Ahafo Region where it will be hosted at Eusbert Hotel, Sunyani on the 14th October, 2017 and on 20th October in Tamale at Radach Hotel before moving to Ho on the 28th October at Ho Technical University Auditorium, and finally to Accra for the GRAND FINALLY at Central University’s Trinity Hall on 4th of November 2017.
There will also be a special intervention program held at WA campus of the University of Development Studies on the 11th November 2017.
He further encouraged young people to take advantage of the opportunities life presents them to nurture and develop their dreams. In ending he added “this year’s conference will add more value to participants and so I encourage all tertiary students to join us on their campus”.
