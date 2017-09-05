TOP STORIES
Nothing Is More Painful In Life Than A Close Or Trusted Friend Suddenly Turning Their Back On You
For the reason of no condition being permanent hence the biblical maxim, “there is time and season for everything”, we should be ready to accept the occasions when close friends do suddenly unexpectedly turn cold shoulder to us.
It is trite the adage, “Friends today, enemies tomorrow”. However, when it does occur for a close friend to abruptly turn their back on you without you having the least knowledge about their reason behind such sudden change, it really hurts. It is heart-breaking. As long as life is full of surprises that come unannounced or when you least expect them, we should always be on our guard ready to face such eventualities as manly as we could.
The pain of such occurrences can only be assuaged if the friend turning his back on you would cue you in on their motive, but they usually don’t. This will set your mind thinking; trying hard to figure out what has gone amiss. Has someone told him/her a lie about me? Has someone gone to tell him/her I have been soiling their reputation whereas I had not? Is he/she simply fed up with me hence that cold or sudden unfavourable change of attitude towards me? You will be asking yourself a whole lot of questions trying to assign a reason to the friend’s sudden behaviour towards you.
It is not easy to figure out the reason if you knew from the bottom of your heart not to have wronged nor said anything bitter about them to anyone anywhere.
Look at this true story about two inseparable friends. There was a village in Ghana where two intimately acquainted friends lived. There was nothing like a secret between them. They never withheld any information or secrets from one another. They discussed every topic with each knowing everything about the other. They would defend one another in private and in public when the occasion arose with someone trying to tell lies about them or plotting against them.
One day, a certain stranger came into the village and he was informed of how airtight the friendship between those two male friends was. Readers, please note that their friendship was not sexual. They were true friends as ordinarily understood among Ghanaians without any homosexual or sexual connotations.
The stranger promised to come back another day to set enmity between them. Some of the villagers laughed at him. Others doubted him and threw a challenge that he would never under the Sun, the Moon and the Stars, be able to put their friendship asunder as truthful to their friendship as they are.
The man did indeed come back three days later to find the friends drinking palm wine with other villagers under the shade of a huge tree where a palm wine seller trades. Standing a distance away, he sent someone to call him one of the friends. When this friend came, the man leaned forwarded and pretended to whisper something into his ear but indeed said ABSOLUTELY NOTHING.
The friend was even furious at the man for calling him, leaning towards him as though he was saying something, without actually saying anything. All this while, his other friend under the tree was watching them.
When he returned to join those seated under the tree drinking, his friend asked to know what the man had whispered into his ear. He replied by saying he had said nothing. His friend said I could see him whisper something into your ear by the looks of the movements of his lips. The insistence of one saying he told you something and what was it regarding, and the other saying he had said nothing, finally on that day and moment, led to them accusing each other of not being a true friend as they had thought.
The man did not say anything so that friend was wondering why his friend could not trust him if he said the man indeed said nothing. The other was saying why his friend was withholding what the man had told him from him since there had never been any secrets between them.
This lengthy explanation goes to tell how painful it is for a friend to suddenly ignore you. Has he heard that you are withholding something from him which has led to him no longer believing you? Why can’t he tell you what he has heard for you to explain yourself? Why can’t he believe you if you tell him that all that he has heard as attributed to you are false?
If you know from the bottom of your heart that you have not offended your friend but just that some enemies have tried to bring your friendship to a bitter end for their own selfish and evil intents, same as it is in the story above, although painful as it is, I shall advise you to move on. If it is the will of God that you should come back when each realises their mistakes or the falsity of what has put your friendship asunder, all well and good.
Friends, please give your friends the chance to explain themselves if you learn of allegations made against them about him/her defaming, or plotting against, you. A true friend will convey to your attention anything they hear alleged to have been said by you against them. A true friend will accept the honest explanations given them to their queries.
This is the message I leave with you now that I am honestly going to quit internet publications apart from issues pertaining to the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy affairs. I have to listen to the inner voice that is admonishing me to spend my time on other vital things.
I am not sure my thoughts and ideas are being well articulated for the fact of me feeling heavily sleepy although this topic being important and my last for many months to come should have been treated very well. Pardon me for fighting nature when being drowned in sleep.
