WHILE WALKING I SOMETIMES TRY TO TURN RIGHT, LEFT, EVEN SOMETIMES LOOK BACK FOR SOME GOOD REASONS
Could PPPs With Private-Sector Security Companies Help Improve The Operational Effectiveness Of Ghana's Security Agencies?
The security agencies tasked with rooting out galamsey gold miners need the wholehearted support of the Ghanaian media. They definitely need it to be more effective - and one would encourage the ministers for defence and interior to have journalists embedded with the various Operation Vanguard teams.
It will help keep the nation informed about the progress they are making to root out the galamsey menace, and, above all, expose the fake news about Operation Vanguard raids deliberately generated and spread by the criminal syndicates that have grown super-rich from the massive environmental degradation resulting from illegal gold mining, illegal logging and illegal sand-winning.
Operation Vanguard has thrown up some of the challenges faced by those charged with securing and protecting the airspace, territorial landmass and 200 mile continental shelf off our nation's coastline in carrying out that vital operational task.
It is unfortunate that they don't even have suitable tents to accommodate the officers and men taking part in Operation Vanguard. Pity. The question is: Have the powers that be never heard of SHIFTPOD tents before? Ebeeii.
It has also become obvious that despite the threat posed by terrorists across West Africa, Ghana's security agencies don't even have the capacity to remotely monitor every centimeter of the entire landmass of the Republic of Ghana, night and day all year round. Incredible.
The question there is: Are the powers that be unaware of private security companies such as Northbridge Services Group? Ditto unmanned aerial vehicles such as the Aerial Vehicle (UAV) IT 180 manufactured by Australia's ECA Group's Airborne Drone Solutions? Haaba.
This blog humbly suggests that bids are invited from the world's leading private security companies with experience of African operations under their belts so to speak - such as Erinys International for example - for private public partnership (PPP) agreements that will ensure that our security agencies are provided with bleeding edge technological underpinnngs all modern police and militaries need, if they are to be effective in ensuring the safety of the Republic of Ghana and all its citizens.
As this blog's humble contribution to making the lives of the Operation Vanguard teams comfortable, we are publishing two culled pieces about Burning tents and unmanned areal platforms.
Please read on:
1)
Ten days of beautiful and unforgettable memories. Ten days of
unimaginable art and mesmerizing music. Ten days of new friendships,
random encounters and rollercoaster ups-and-downs. Ten days of
sunshine, blue skies and sudden dust storms. Ten days of scorching
desert heat and ten nights of freezing-cold temperatures.
Burning Man is all of that and more: one of the most extreme festival
experiences with changes so acute it’s known to be a ten-day test of
the body, the spirit and the mind, which is why people walk away from
Burning Man with renewed spirit, newfound purpose and memories to last
a lifetime.
How you choose to live Burning Man, or any other camping festival for
that matter, can have a large say in how you walk away from the
experience. Camping at Burning Man, or other music and arts festivals,
doesn’t have to be painful and full of sacrifices. How? With the
SHIFTPOD, voted the number one best innovation for Black Rock Desert
camping. Awarded several design and materials patents for their award
winning products, the SHIFTPOD 2017 line provides more headroom, black
out flies, door screens, military grade Kevlar stitching, and new
double-sealed seam system for the best weather protection available,
no matter the temperature or conditions. Light weight yet heavy duty,
the SHIFTPOD is the most reliable shelter for the worst conditions
imaginable, no matter whether you use it as a disaster shelter, on
extreme camping trips or for you festival needs.
Despite what you may think, SHIFTPODS can be set up by one person in
under two minutes. The idea for the SHIFTPOD was born out of a need
for a luxurious all weather shelter that would reflect the heat of the
sun, protect from high wind and fine dust and also keep you warm in
the cold nights in the desert. That is why SHIFTPODS are the ideal
Burning Man tent choice. As a testament to that, the first 300
SHIFTPODS ever produced were tested in the Black Rock Desert at a time
when the weather channels were reporting 30-50mph sustained winds with
guest to 90mph! The SHIFTPODS stood firm and shed the wind like it was
nothing while other tents blew over and literally blew away.
If you’re planning to go to Burning Man this year consider investing
in a SHIFTPOD for your comfort and your safety. It’s a worthwhile
investment, especially if you’re a regular to the annual gathering,
attend other camping festivals throughout the year or enjoy the
outdoors.
You can find all information and purchase the SHIFTPOD directly from
their website here.
End of culled piece about SHIFTPODS.
2) Culled piece about the Australian ECA Group's unmanned aerial vehicles:
IT180 UAV Solutions
Multi-Missions Airborne Drone for Commercial, Professional and Military Use
ECA Group Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs) Solutions IT180
ECA Group Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVs) Solutions IT180
A WIDE RANGE OF UAV IT180 SOLUTIONS
UAV IT180-30 Electrical Mini Airborne Drone for ISTAR missions
UAV IT180-60 Electrical Mini Long Endurance VTOL
UAV IT180-120 Mini Gasoline Airborne Drone for Long Operations
UAV IT180-999 Tethered Electrical UAV solution for Permanent Operations
Airborne Monitoring & Survey | Critical Infrastructure Protection
Law Enforcement for Homeland Security
Special Forces Aerial Intelligence for Fire Fighting | Search &
Rescue Operations
Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISTAR) Missions
Aerial Surveillance Site Protection for Civil
Aerial Surveillance & Nuclear Detection for Nuclear Plants
ECA Group Unmanned Aerial Vehicle UAV IT180-30
UAV IT180-30 / Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
The ECA Group UAV IT180-30 is a mini vtol unmanned aerial vehicle -
uav dedicated to intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and
reconaissance (ISTAR) missions. Thanks to its eletrical engine, this
Airborne Drone has optimal capacities for covert operations.
Read All Call us Mail us
ECA Group Unmanned Aerial Vehicle UAV IT180-60
UAV IT180-60 / Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
The ECA Group UAV IT180-60 is a mini long endurance electrical
Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
that can carry multiple payloads and perform a wide range of missions,
both for civilian and military needs. Thanks to its electrical engine
and low radar cross section, the UAV IT180-60 has optimal capacities
for covert operations, such as ISTAR, and prevents noise pollution.
Read All Call us Mail us
ECA Group Unmanned Aerial Vehicle UAV IT180-120
UAV IT180-120/ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
ECA Group Mini UAV IT180-120, a mini gasoline UAV for long operations.
Equipped with a wide range of payloads, this Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
(UAV) IT180-120 is ideally suited to civilian applications, such as
civil security operations, survey and infrastructure inspection.
Read All Call us Mail us
ECA Group Unmanned Aerial Vehicle UAV IT180-999
UAV IT180-999 / Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
ECA Group supplies the UAV IT180-999 a tethered Unmanned Aerial
Vehicle (UAV) solution for permanent operations. Powered by a ground
power supply, the Airborne Drone IT180-999 can fly for an almost
unlimited period of time and perform various type of missions, such as
surveillance or radio relay.
Read All Call us Mail us
End of culled content from the ECA Group's website.
