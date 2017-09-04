TOP STORIES
If a leader's self-interest precedes him,he becomes a leader who misleads.By: Kyei-Afrifa.Mannheim
Let's Showcase Discipline On Campus—GCUC TESCON Prez To Students
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">“School discipline will remain important because in the exceptional situations where discipline has gone wrong, the consequences have been disturbing to parties involved and have resulted sometimes in the disruption of school activities, prolonged police cases, and in the worse cases permanent disability or loss of precious lives.”
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">“School discipline on the other hand, is “the way a school is organized to ensure that majority of its members achieves their intended purpose for being in school and grows to become socially and emotionally matured adults. Discipline is one of the tools used by schools to foster acceptable and appropriate behavior in the youth”
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">These are words of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) President of Garden City University College in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana when she interacted with hbtvghana.com
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Miss Abigail Boateng said this to welcome freshers to the campus of the Institution.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">She advised them to be of good moral conduct in their years of stay on campus in the quest to academic excellence.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">The TESCON leader, affectionately called Nanietta called on students to join the confederacy so that they can together help the ruling NPP government to champion the course of students in Ghana.
