modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Disclaimer Notice From NEIP

Joseph Osei Oppong Brenya
29 minutes ago | Politics

The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan-NEIP, wishes to announce to the public that, it has not yet open Applications hence the public should disregard any announcement claiming NEIP is selling application forms.

It has come to our notice that some unscrupulous individuals are using the name of NEIP to defraud people on social media by asking them to send money for NEIP application forms.

We want to state it clear that these individuals are not workers of NEIP.

Anyone who has or will encounter these fraudsters should not pay money or anything. NEIP forms are not for sale and applications have not yet been opened. When we open applications, it will be communicated through the media, our official social media pages and website.

Please report to the law enforcement agencies should anyone approach you to buy NEIP forms.

Our Official website and Social media pages are;
FACEBOOK: National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan-NEIP

TWITTER: @neipghana
YOUTUBE: NEIPGHANA
The public should take note of this to avoid being a victim of fraud.

By Head of Media Relations and ICT-NEIP

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Politics

TOP STORIES

A-Plus Makes U-Turn Over Claims Against Jinapor, Asenso-Boakye

3 hours ago

Leases of Exton Cubic Invalid And Of No Effect - Peter Amewu

5 hours ago

quot-img-1"Two men looked out from prison bars. One saw mud the other saw the stars"

By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line