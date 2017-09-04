TOP STORIES
"Two men looked out from prison bars. One saw mud the other saw the stars"By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Disclaimer Notice From NEIP
The National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan-NEIP, wishes to announce to the public that, it has not yet open Applications hence the public should disregard any announcement claiming NEIP is selling application forms.
It has come to our notice that some unscrupulous individuals are using the name of NEIP to defraud people on social media by asking them to send money for NEIP application forms.
We want to state it clear that these individuals are not workers of NEIP.
Anyone who has or will encounter these fraudsters should not pay money or anything. NEIP forms are not for sale and applications have not yet been opened. When we open applications, it will be communicated through the media, our official social media pages and website.
Please report to the law enforcement agencies should anyone approach you to buy NEIP forms.
Our Official website and Social media pages are;
FACEBOOK: National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan-NEIP
TWITTER: @neipghana
YOUTUBE: NEIPGHANA
The public should take note of this to avoid being a victim of fraud.
By Head of Media Relations and ICT-NEIP
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Politics