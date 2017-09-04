TOP STORIES
Waste Is Not Waste, But Resource In Transit—Dr Gyasi
Sanitation Expert and Head of Department of Basic and Applied Biology at the University of Energy ajnd Natural Resources (UENR), Dr. Samuel Gyasi has said, waste is not waste, but a resource in transit.
Dr. Gyasi, who is also the Secretary General of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), said research has shown that waste could be beneficial to some people if it is managed and recycled properly.
He said, until as a nation we understand this revelation, our approach to managing waste in the country cannot produce any effective results.
Dr Gyasi said there are three types of solid waste in the system, namely, municipal waste, industrial waste and hazardous waste.
Concentrating on the municipal waste, Dr. Gyasi said, to translate the waste into resource, there should be what he termed as force separation.
He explained that city authorities should have different waste bins for different waste.
Dr. Gyasi was sharing his thoughts on the call by Mr. Michael Yaw Gyato, the Deputy Minister of Sanitation on the Ga South Municipal Assembly to stop the indiscriminately creating of refuse dumping sites in the municipality on the SPACE FM MORNING FLIGHT show, with the host, Dickson Smith.
He called for behavioral change among the citizenry to succeed in the fight against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the country.
He hinted that “some of the students at the UENR have researched and converted fuel from plastic waste, but the challenge facing them is lack of getting plastic waste to produce more”.
The UTAG scribe said Ghana is playing lips service to the management of waste in the country.
As a nation, he said “we need a very strong policy change, which can be enforced in every household to separate their wastes before disposing them”.
Dr. Gyasi said, in his opinion, one of the hindrances to the successful fight against indiscriminate dumping of refuses is the interference of political leaders, when offenders are caught.
He called for the enforcement of the various Metropolitans, Municipals and District assembly’s byelaws on sanitation if we want to have the cleanest environment.
