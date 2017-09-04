TOP STORIES
Christian Leaders Urged Be Bold Enough To Declare Their Faith
General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel International, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye has challenged Christian leaders to boldly declare their faith and communicate their convictions without apologies.
“If you are a Christian, your core mandate is to let the world know the one you believe in and make disciples of Him,” Dr. Boadi Nyamekye stated in a media interaction Monday, September 4, 2017.
The news conference, at the premises of The Maker’s House Chapel at Point One, off the Kwabenya road, was to highlight the upcoming annual gathering dubbed ‘Experience Conference 2017’. The year’s conference is under the theme "Jesus the Christ" and is slated for the 9th to the 15th of October, 2017.
Dr. Boadi Nyamkye explained, “Jesus Christ is the pivot of the Christian faith and it’s imperative that his followers are exposed to the depth of revelation in his birth, ministry on earth, his resurrection as well as Jesus’s role as the advocate and mediate for God’s people”.
Dr. Boadi Nyamekye, said this year’s theme was chosen, to give deep insights into who ‘Jesus the Christ’ is and urged all Christians in Ghana and around the world to take advantage of the conference to reaffirm their faith in Christ.
He expressed regret that the Christian community is not doing enough. “The Church is not getting into that kind of intellectual argument whereby we can put the right kind of information out there. It’s also because most of the people who are leaders of our religious faith; are not studying enough. We are shunning away from so many things that will make us strong and credible,” he indicated.
About the Experience Conference
The Experience Conference is a one-week spiritual encounter organized annually by the church at its ultra-modern auditorium at Kwabenya off Point 1 in Accra.
The event will hold from 6pm each night from Monday to Friday, 6am to 9:30am on Saturday and climaxes on Sunday with a joint service from 8am to 11:30am.
Dr. Boadi Nyamekye, encouraged persons who for some reasons cannot make it to The Maker’s House to “join us live via our Facebook page wherever you are in the world. We will also be streaming live on themakershouse.org as well as some of our partner media outlets so take advantage and experience the demonstration of Jesus’s power”.
Speakers for this year’s event include Reverend Ampiah Kwofi of the Global Revival Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba General Overseer of the Fountain Gate Chapel as well as Reverend Dr. Frank Ofosu Appiah Founder of the All Nation’s Church, USA.
My Heart Sings
The one week conference will be preceded by a Gospel music event hosted by Destiny Songs, the resident Choir of The Maker’s House Chapel on the 23rd of September 2017. Key artistes expected to perform include Pastor Isaiah, Kojo Tuffour (The Psalmist), Pastor Iffeh, Sandra Afreh, Ohemaa Mercy, Jeshurun Okyere, Ike Nanor and Donna Sarpong.
Kwadwo Tuffuor leading a worship ministration
Since its inception in 2013, the annual Experience Conference has enjoyed mass participation with thousands of Christians thronging The Maker’s House Chapel International to participate in the Conference.
