Stay Away From Drugs — TTU Vice Chancellor Cautions

Lord Kweku Sekyi 
1 hour ago | General News

The vice chancellor of Takoradi Technical University, Prof. John Frank Eshun has advised newly-admitted students to avoid the use of illicit drugs as they begin their academic journey on the campus of the university.

Speaking on the first day of orientation to welcome freshmen to begin the 2017/2018 academic year, Prof. Eshun called on students to stay focused on their academic objectives by avoiding activities that will jeopardise their education.

He called on students to channel their suggestions and grievances to authorities through the Students Representatives Council (SRC) of the school.

On skills development, Prof Frank Eshun advised students to take advantage of the mandatory industrial attachment the institution requires them to undergo during their training years.

In her welcome address, the registrar of the university, Sylvia Oppong-Mensah, called on the students to use the one-week orientation period to familiarise themselves with the university community to better understand its culture and ethnics.

She said the laid down rules and regulations of the university will be enforced to the latter if students go against them.

