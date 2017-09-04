TOP STORIES
Teacher Trainees Salute Government For Restoration Of Their Allowance
The Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Teacher Trainee Association of Ghana (TTAG), Mr. Isaac Wiafe, has commended the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for the restoration of the Teacher Trainee Allowance which was abolished by the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration.
As part of government’s drive to fulfill its campaign promises, Teacher trainees in Ghana would from next month make GHc 204 as allowance from the government.
The policy is expected to cost the government an amount of GHc 144 million every academic year.
Each student would be entitled to GHc 400 monthly but GHc 196 would be given directly to the institution to cater for feeding and utility fees.
Speaking on the SPACE FM MORNING FLIGHT show hosted by Dickson Smith, Mr. Wiafe said they are very happy for the restoration of the allowance.
He said they are not trying to play politics with the restoration of the allowance, but the previous government made them to suffer when the government cancelled the allowance.
The PRO stated that they fought for the interest of teacher trainees concerning the allowance, but they were told to go home and find jobs if they cannot go to school without the allowance.
Mr. Wiafe said the restoration of the allowance has lifted a burden from the shoulders of the teacher trainees in the country.
He said last week, during their Delegates Conference, students and delegates were happy to hear about the news of the restoration of their allowance.
The GHc 204 to be given to them as a monthly allowance, he said, is far better for them.
“We the students are very happy and we welcome this great news”, Mr. Wiafe told Space FM.
He said they salute President Nana Addo and his ministers and they are so grateful for the restoration of their allowance.
Mr. Wiafe added that the deduction from the source is in the best interest of the trainees since it would have been difficult for them to pay the feeding and utility fees to their respective principals.
