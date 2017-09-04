TOP STORIES
Visiting Committees To Be Established By Mental Health Authority
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mental Health Authority, Dr. Kwasi Osei, has indicated that the authority is in the process of establishing visiting Committees to visit the various Prayer Camps throughout the country.
Dr. Kwasi Osei said the committees will be established at the national, regional and district levels which will be headed by their Mental Health Coordinators and they will visit the prayer camps and healing centers for regular check-ups of the mentally ill patients.
Dr. Kwasi Osei gave the hint when he was speaking with the SPACE FM MORNING FLIGHT show host Dickson Smith.
He said the Visiting Committees would be working hand in hand with the regional and district 7 Member Mental Health Sub-Committees at the various regions and districts.
He added that the Visiting Committees would be represented at the regional and district levels to see to the smooth implementation of the Mental Health Act 2012.
The Mental Health Authority CEO said the authority will be educating the public about the Act before its full implementation.
The CEO said they have started engaging the media in the various regions educating them about the Act.
He noted that the authority is handicaped in its public education, because of financial and resources constraints, because parliament is yet to pass a bill to establish a fund for the Mental Health Authority.
Dr. Kwasi Osei further assured the public that the authority’s rescue mission they embarked upon in the Central region, where they rescued about 16 mentally ill patients from some prayer camps and healing centers, would be extended to all the regional and districts across the country.
He said the mental health coordinators at the various regional levels are engaging the owners of the prayer camps and healing centers trying to rescue mentally ill patients who have been chained at their camps and centers.
Dr. Kwasi Osei urged the owners of the camps and centers to coordinate with families of the mentally health ill patients and send them to hospitals for proper medication.
He was hopeful that regional and district hospitals are capable of handling them and warned that if any family refused to go according to the law, they would not be spared.
