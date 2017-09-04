TOP STORIES
"If you can't stand the heat get out of the kitchen "By: ishmaelina
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Homosexuality Is Demonic – Rev. Wengam
Former Board Chairman of the Ghana Prisons Service and the Lead pastor of the Cedar Mountain Assemblies of God Church, Rev. Stephen Yanusom Wengam has vehemently condemned homosexuality stating that it is demonically influenced.
In a telephone interview with the Ahotor FM’s morning show hosted by Emmanuel Quarshie (Hit man) on Monday, 4th September, 2017, Rev. Wegman stated that the origin of sin is from the devil and everything that God creating stating that it was good is disliked by the devil.
“Homosexuality is demonic and should be stated as such”
“Whatever was created by God is good but the devil tries to create a counterfeit of it”
“God created marriage for a man and woman not for same sex”
He continues stating that some individuals indulge in this act as a result of mental or psychological problem.
“People with mental problems are not always seen outside, dirty and disorganized but people who look sane can also have mental issues, homosexuality can be a psychological problem too” He stated.
Speaking on a report of a former Achimota student gay marriage to his boyfriend over the weekend,
Rev. Wengam further stated that the gay community has a big influence in America and control most of their state assets.
He again stated that their influence especially on the poor and marginalize in the country makes people join this act in order to gain favor and financial influence.
He called on the religious groups to strongly cooperate and oppose to any influence from these homosexual groups, he also called on the government and other political groupings to come out clearly on their stands on homosexuality.
It is recalled that Some Ghanaians are fumed on social media following the reported marriage of a former Achimota student to his gay American boyfriend over the weekend.
Stephen Kabutey Ofoi Ceasar, who is a former School Prefect of the prestigious Achimota School, married his long-time boyfriend at a yet-to be disclosed venue in the United States.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News