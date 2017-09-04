modernghana logo

Don't Pay Unapproved Fees: GRNMA Warn Nurses, Midwives

Maxwell Attah
48 minutes ago | General News

The Greater Accra branch of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has cautioned its members to desist from paying unapproved fees to the management of the various health facilities.

In a press statement sighted by Classfmonline.com, the Regional Council of GRNMA directed its members in the region who are due for promotion and study leave to desist from paying monies being charged by hospital management as processing fees.

Per Ghana Health Service regulations, GRNMA wants its members to access “promotion interview, processing of any personnel and salary-related inputs and intention form for study leave" for free at their respective health facilities.

Other services include study leave form, upgrading or conversion of current grade and automatic promotion form.

“We want to remind the various health facilities under GHS of these directives. Article 13, (clause ii) of our signed conditions of service also states emphatically that: ‘The agency or facility shall be responsible for financial obligations for promotion interview,’’ the statement said.

The PRO of the Greater Accra Branch of GRNMA, Douglas Adu Forkuo, in an interview with Class News' Maxwell Attah, urged nurses and midwives who are being coerced to pay unapproved fees to report to the secretariat.

General News

