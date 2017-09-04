TOP STORIES
Marshallans Charged To Be Concerned About Child Trafficking At 32nd Supreme Knight
The Knights of Marshall, has installed its 32nd Supreme Knight, Sir Kt Bro Amnrose Yennah with a call on Marshallans to show concern to issues of Human Trafficking; Child Labor, Sex trade and Organ harvesting and illegal migration.
“These issues relate to the phenomenon of modern day slavery and the need for us, as Marshallans, to work to protect Humanity and Mother Earth (Nature), which is our heritage,” he stated, in his installation address at the Marshallan Centre in Sekondi
In line with that, Sir Kt Ambrose Yennah said he would create platforms to discuss and do advocacy on Migration, Human trafficking, Human Ecology and Climate change.
Sir Kt. Bro Ambrose Yennah, called for a re-engineering of the systems and structures of the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall, to make them more efficient and effective.
“This will be the focus of our new administration and this will require the cooperation of all. I know I can count on you all,” he stated.
He also observed that the Noble Order was blessed with a lot of talents with varied professional and business skills that would be “harnessed in a productive way for the development of the Noble Order.”
He said the Strategic Plan of the Noble Order informed that position going forward, which he noted, would strengthen the existing Structures of the Noble Order, increase the Spirituality of our Members as Model Christians, improve Physical and Infrastructural development at the Supreme Secretariat, a very comprehensive fundraising and resource mobilization drive for the empowerment of the Noble Order through profitable business ventures.
Other initiatives would include working to promote Integral Human Development through social contribution and creation of impact through MAREDES, improving research, advocacy and contribution to political and policy debates.
On servant leadership, Sir Kt Bro Ambrose Yennah said he intends to provide servant leadership in championing the goals and objectives of the administration and the Noble Order.
“I will be honest and sincere in all my dealings with everyone. You will find in me a reliable partner, an efficient, innovative and goal-oriented person.
“I pledge my total commitment to the ideals and principles of the Noble Order and our forebears. I promise to be a unifier and will work to promote welfare, peace, harmony, trust and confidence amongst all brothers and Sisters,” he stated.
“We need to work to instill discipline, respect, hard work, love for spiritual works and keep our bodies holy since our bodies are the Temples of the living God,” he stated.
Sir Kt Bro Ambrose Yennah assured Brothers and Sisters in Togo /Benin, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire and the United Kingdom, of his continuous support to them in a spirit of fraternity and collaboration to move the Noble Order forward and alongside the process winning more souls for Christ.
