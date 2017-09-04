modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Soldier Stabbed Civilian To Death At Kasoa

MyJoyOnline
41 minutes ago | General News

A soldier alleged to have fatally stabbed a civilian has been remanded by the Kasoa-Ofaakor District Magistrate Court.

The 26-year old military man is under investigation for murder and is expected to re-appear in court, September 18.

The incident happened last Friday night during the Eid- celebration.

Witnesses say the suspect who was in the company of other soliders drove by in a vehicle, intimidated, extorted monies and demanded from people on the streets whatever they had in their possession.

The victim, Nana Yaw Owusu was among friends when he was accosted by the suspect and three other soldiers who demanded to search him.

He complied but after the soldiers demanded he gives up his Infinix Note 12 phone, an altercation ensued.

A family member explained, Nana Yaw had once lost a Samsung phone and found this fresh demand from the soldiers unacceptable.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim twice in his neck and stomach and in a rush of adrenaline, Nana Yaw grabbed the soldier long enough for his shocked colleagues to rush to the scene and arrest the suspect.

Nana Yaw was rushed to the Kasoa hospital where he later died.

Three other soldiers took to their heels after the attack attracted a crowd. The street where the victim was stabbed has blood splutterings.

The three others are on the run.
Nana Yaw's family and friends are demanding justice for the slain colleague. Some friends vowed to curse the suspect if justice is not done.

They expressed shock that a military man can demand a civilian's phone without any basis.

Nana Yaw left behind a wife and a child. His wife who is unemployed said her husband is the only bread winner. She told Adom News, he has been footing the healthcare bill of their child who has a kidney problem

"The soldier has really left me in pain. He has troubled my life", she said and pointed to a kiosk where the two lived.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Leases of Exton Cubic Invalid And Of No Effect - Peter Amewu

41 minutes ago

Outboard Motors Sold Under Mahama Unaccounted - Minister

3 hours ago

quot-img-1what is well said is well understood

By: Godson Cofie quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line