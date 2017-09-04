modernghana logo

Story Of Kpalgini, The Village Where Residents Share Their Source Of Water With Animals

MyJoyOnline
41 minutes ago | General News

Ghana has made gains in improving access to potable water to households as 80 percent get access to it. In 2014, the country also did well to eliminate water related sickness like Guniea worm infestation.

However, three million people in some communities find it hard to get access to water and struggle to survive without the much-needed resource.

Joy News’ Justice Baidoo reports from the Northern regional town of Kpalgini where villagers share their source of water with animals.

Watch his report:

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline| Justice Baidoo | Joy News

