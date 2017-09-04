TOP STORIES
We must beware of seeking power for ourselves because selfish ambition and pride has wrecked the souls of many people.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Story Of Kpalgini, The Village Where Residents Share Their Source Of Water With Animals
Ghana has made gains in improving access to potable water to households as 80 percent get access to it. In 2014, the country also did well to eliminate water related sickness like Guniea worm infestation.
However, three million people in some communities find it hard to get access to water and struggle to survive without the much-needed resource.
Joy News’ Justice Baidoo reports from the Northern regional town of Kpalgini where villagers share their source of water with animals.
Watch his report:
Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline| Justice Baidoo | Joy News
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
General News