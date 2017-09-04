modernghana logo

MP Kojo Oppong Presents Mechanised Boreholes To Residents

1 hour ago | General News

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase-Ayirebi has commissioned a mechanised borehole system with four tanks and a solar panel to operate for residents of Akyem Akokoaso in the Ofoase–Ayirebi constituency.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah in partnership with an NGO, Coliso Ghana, provided the boreholes to improve water and sanitation conditions in the constituency.

The projects comprise two phases: first, the institution of mechanised boreholes to provide water and the second is the construction of a 12- seater modern toilet for residents which has just commenced across the constituency.

Hitherto, residents of Akokuaso had limited access to potable water but according to Mr Oppong-Nkrumah, “the project will bring relief to constituents as they will not have to travel far in search of potable drinking water for their household and businesses activities”.

“Facilitating development in the constituency is dear to me and hence I am committed to delivering on all promises to my constituents during my campaign," he added.

He said he will not relent on any efforts to lobby and facilitate the provision of development projects for his constituents.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah lauded the chiefs, assembly and committee members as well as the constituents for their support and efforts towards the construction of the mechanised boreholes.

He noted that their enthusiasm towards the project aided in delivering the project well ahead of the scheduled time.

Mr. Oppong-Nkrumah encouraged constituents to demonstrate the same zeal during the execution of the next phase of the project.

The next phase of the project will see the construction of 12-seater modern toilet facilities across the constituency.

