NABA Life Foundation Donates To Teshie Childrens Home
NABA Life Foundation (NLF), a non-governmental organization in Ghana with its main aim to provide care and support to less privilleged children, on Friday September 1, 2017 which was observed as national holiday as part of the Eid al-Adha celebration donated cloths to Teshie Childrens Home.
Presenting the cloths to steward at the home, Ms Dorcas Aba Annan-NLF Founder stressed on the need for individuals both in Ghana and abroad to share whatever they have especially on holidays with these children.
“NABA Life Foundation will do everything possible to share the little things they get at anytime but would not only make these children during festive seasons. Most people want to wait and get everything before they can share with other people. Don’t wait to get everything you need, share the little you have to put a smile on someones face today”, she added.
Receiving the cloths on behalf of the Managements, Madam Betty expressed profound gratitude to NABA LIFE Foundation and Gina Humber for the kind gesture shown to the children and to all those who donated the cloths from abroad. “We say God bless you and we are always open to receive more support”, she added.
NABA Life Foundation is embarking on donation of cloths project to various childrens home in Accra and beyond with assistance from Gina Humber and Danko Ferenac. The NGO will also embark on a “Back to School Project” later part in September which will see schools in smaller communities benefitting from stationaries under the support of Newmont Ghana.
