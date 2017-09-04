TOP STORIES
FRIENDSHIP ARE LIKE OLD ROOTS,THEY HAVE TO BE WATERD CONSTANTLY TO KEEP UPBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
WordDigest: Straining toward what is ahead
"Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead,"
[Philippians 3:13]NIV
That was Apostle Paul's thoughts.
What are we focusing on?
Not everyone could fully understand what that means.
People do wonder, "How can I forget something that has happened to me?
How can I forget what she/he has done to me?"
All these are memories we have to forget.
The word 'forget' is to overlook or disregard intentionally.
The verse is saying we have to choose to bury our past or memories so that we can move forward.
And that includes the good and the bad.
Even our previous wins or victories can to some extent keep us from rising higher.
If we do not forget the old happenings, we will never be able to embrace the new.
Make the choice today to forget the past and strain toward what is ahead.
As you forget what lies behind
, trust God for that breakthrough.
Be empowered.
Prayer
Dear God, make me the head not the tail in all things.
Confession
Lord Jesus, you are incomparable.
WordDigest whatsapp page/writer's👁🗨 :+233246646694
Follow us https://www.facebook.com/TheWordDigest
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Ebenezer Zor
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Feature Article