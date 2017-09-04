modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

NHIA Owes Yendi Hospital... Cash-and-Carry Back

Daily Guide
10 minutes ago | General News
Yendi Hospital
Yendi Hospital

Volta River Authority (VRA) has cut power supply to the bungalows of the Yendi Hospital and some parts of the hospital due to indebtedness.

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE has it that the hospital owes VRA an undisclosed amount for which reason power supply was curtailed.

The hospital, which is in the Northern Region, is likely to start the dreaded cash-and-carry system due to some arrears reportedly owed it by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The Eastern Corridor and its surrounding districts and communities patronize the Yendi hospital as a referral point in the area.

According to information, the facility has not been paid its NHIA benefits for the past 14 months. It was only last year May that some payment was reportedly made.

This situation is thereby affecting healthcare delivery at the hospital since most of the patients who go there are health insurance card holders.

The hospital's Public Relations Officer (PRO), Alhassan Wemah, told DAILY GUIDE that the NHIA “owes the hospital some 14 months.” According to him, the facility would be forced to start a cash-and-carry system, even though it is not allowed.

“Sometimes, we cannot even attend to our clients due to the pressure on us by the suppliers. The facility is totally broke, we can't even buy gloves,” he revealed.

He indicated that the facility has no funds to settle its utility bills.

The PRO and the entire management of the hospital appealed to the government to intervene to enable the facility settle its suppliers.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Angry Carlos Ahenkorah Threatened To Shoot TMA Official Over Demolitio...

1 hour ago

Boy, 6, Dies Over Lack Of Ambulance

5 hours ago

quot-img-1showing off is de fools idea of glory

By: eric young quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line