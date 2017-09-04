TOP STORIES
in the land of the wicked, revenge is the answerBy: Nana Nimo Appiah-Agy
NUGS Support Orphans
The National Union of Ghana students has donated some exercise books and other stationery to the orphans of the Educational sector of the Save Our Life Foster Home(Save our Life Educational Center) at Anwiankwanta in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.
The items included about 1000 exercise books, 750 pens, about 500pencils and erazors among other things.
This project according to the press and Information Secretary of NUGS Mr. Kwasi Frimpong is the beginning of the 'NUGS DONATE A BOOK' project launched in April this year.
Speaking to the media after the donation, the General Secretary of the Union Mr. Shadrach Mireku said, NUGS seeing the importance of education acknowledges the fact that there can never be any better education without 'tools' for writing hence the decision by NUGS to support some deprived basic school pupils with these books and stationery.
He added that Government can provide 'everything' for school going children but if the basic needs of schooling which are exercise books and writing tools are not provided, the people's right to education will still not be achieved hence this gesture.
Receiving the items, Mr. Rakaarrd Sarkodie - Managing Director of Save Our Life-Ghana thanked NUGS for the kind gesture.
He stated that at Save Our Life-Ghana, they admit day old babies to 25years children and feeding of these orphans especially those at tender ages are very difficult and and very expensive. He added that so far the orphanage has about 10 people who are in the various tertiary institutions alone, not to talk about those in SHS and their upkeep is becoming more and more expensive by the day and is therefore calling on other philanthropists, NGOs, well meaning people and the government to come to their aid.
