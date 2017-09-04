modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Free SHS: Release Of 2017 Senior High School Computerized School Selection System Placements System (CSSPS)

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | General News
CSSPS
CSSPS

The Ghana Education Service has issued a Press Release on the Senior High School placements system and its results. Read the letter below:

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

General News

TOP STORIES

Angry Carlos Ahenkorah Threatened To Shoot TMA Official Over Demolitio...

9 minutes ago

Boy, 6, Dies Over Lack Of Ambulance

4 hours ago

quot-img-1Beware! Chasing dubious methods to become wealthy is really selling your soul to the devil

By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line