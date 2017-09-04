TOP STORIES
Holland Joins Stratcomm 5th Ghana Garden and Flower Show
This year’s Stratcomm Africa Ghana Garden and Flower Show announces the presence of experts from Holland to share experiences with Ghana on how to derive enough benefit and foreign exchange from flowers.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 5th Anniversary edition of Stratcomm’s Ghana Garden and Flower Show, the wife of the President of the Republic Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo said Holland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increases exponentially from cultivation of flowers.
She noted that the horticulture and floriculture industry is a fast growing multi-billion dollar sector urging the youth particularly women to take advantage of the business and tap into the abundance of wealth that are generated from the sector.
The First Lady indicated that Ghana has no excuse not to turn its conducive climate for all year round growth of flower gardens and large scale flower plantations for export to increase its foreign income earnings.
“The experience of other African countries such as Kenya and Ethiopia as well as countries like Colombia should prove to us that Ghana too can earn a lot foreign exchange from exporting flowers,” she stated.
Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo expressed her commitment to join forces with the Ghana Garden and Flower show movement to drive the national consciousness towards the hidden treasure that can be generated from the industry.
“As we flower Ghana we will be creating a very congenial environment for us to live in, an environment which will make us all give of our best to growing Ghana. So what we need to establish is the environment of a well cultivated Ghana with beautiful flowers,” the First Lady intimated.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stratcomm Africa, Ms. Esther Cobbah, speaking under the theme, ”Flower Ghana, Grow Ghana,” indicated that succeeding in growing Ghana would contribute immensely to our realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals which highlight elimination of poverty and hunger, and the need to ensure that people can enjoy prosperous lives within a healthier and well-preserved environment.
She emphasized that the development of the floriculture and horticulture industry in Ghana will not just beautify our environment and will not just provide us touching ways of expressing our feelings to each other but can also create immense value for our country.
Ms. Esther Cobbah stressed that flowers can create the much needed jobs and generate valuable foreign exchange for national growth and individual livelihood enhancement.
According to her, with over 100 exhibitors and 15,000 visitors this year, the conference and workshop will seek to focus on the potential of floriculture and horticulture to help develop the youth.
