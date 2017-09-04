TOP STORIES
Hate speech is the root cause of terrorism and Jihad.By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Gov't Appoints Justice Yaw Ofori To Head National Insurance Commission
The President has appointed Mr. Justice Yaw Ofori, as the Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission (NIC).
He takes over from Lydia Lariba Bawa.
Mr. Ofori, until his appointment was the Director of the Ghana Insurance College.
He holds an International Executive MBA and a B.A. Honours from the University of Ghana (Political Science Major)
Mr. Ofori is a Fellow of the Insurance Institute of Ghana and the Chartered Insurance Professional Insurance Institute of Canada.
He assumes duty with a wide range of experience in both teaching and practicing since qualifying as a chartered insurer.
–
Source: National Insurance Commission
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Business & Finance