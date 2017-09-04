TOP STORIES
St Patrick’s Mental Health Services In Dublin Host Two Ghanaian Medical Students From The University Of Cape Coast
Two final year medical students from the School of Medical Sciences, University of Cape Coast, Ms Fransiwa Valerie Vande-Pallen and Mr Patrick Armah have completed four weeks of sponsored elective placements at St Patrick’s University Hospital in Dublin. The sponsored placement which took place from the 1st to 30th of August 2017 was the prize for the two students for winning the 6th edition of the inter-medical schools public speaking competition to promote psychiatry as a fulfilling career option for Ghanaian medical students.
Initially launched in 2010 as a collaborative venture between Dr Vincent Agyapong, Clinical Associate Professor with the Department of Psychiatry, University of Alberta, Canada, Ghana’s Mental Health Authority, the Departments of Psychiatry of Ghana’s four public medical schools and the management of St Patrick’s University Hospital in Dublin Ireland as part of the leading Irish hospital’s global mental health outreach for a developing country. The competition has so far seen 18 Ghanaian medical students benefit from sponsored elective placements at two leading world renowned hospitals in Dublin.
So far 12 of these medical students have completed their placements at St Patrick’s Mental Health Services and six students completed their placements at St John of God Hospital also in Dublin. The seventh edition of this annual competition will be held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, College of Health Sciences Auditorium on Friday, 13th of October 2017 from 12 noon. The theme for this year’s competition is: “Suicidality, risks and criminalization of attempted survivors in Ghana”. The general public and the media are cordially invited to this competition.
Please find below a report on the electives undertaken by the two medical students from the University of Cape Coast.
“More than a report; an expression of gratitude.”
Our journey to St Patrick’s Mental Health Services in Dublin, Ireland, began not when we embarked on the plane to Ireland, but when we won the 6th edition of the Inter-Medical School Public Speaking Competition in Psychiatry, held in Accra-Ghana. We must admit, the journey to Ireland, though memorable, that our stay was better. Life (clinical experience) in St Patrick’s Mental Health Services (SPMHS) was amazing!
Upon our arrival, we were warmly received, given a very decent accommodation and made comfortable-this heralded an experience to remember. We were assigned to a supervisor (Dr Gallagher) and four different teams for our four-week rotation. These teams were headed by Dr O’Ceallaigh (special/ acute care), Dr Mcloughlin (psychiatry of later life), Dr Gibbons (general adult psychiatry) and Dr Farren (dual diagnosis & addiction psychiatry). We spent about a week in each team. We took advantage of the diverse skill set and remarkable competence of the personnel in the various teams to learn new trends in the provision of mental healthcare. This we did through ward rounds, multi-disciplinary team meetings, teaching sessions, presentations, tutorials and personal interactions. Some of the knowledge and skills we acquired include: how to perform electroconvulsive therapy, dialectical behavioural therapy, and management of complex psychiatric conditions.
With regards to health facilities, SPMHS can be compared to any world class hospital on this globe. The modern technology embedded in unique historical facilities, positions the hospital as one of the leading spots in (mental) healthcare delivery. These facilities aren’t relevant for aesthetic reasons only; but have contributed immensely to creating a conducive environment for the health personnel to work efficiently and for patients to recover adequately; sound teaching and learning, and the carrying out of ground breaking researches.
In summary, we will say this has been a memorable experience. Our appreciation goes to Mr Paul Gilligan (CEO, SPMHS), Prof J.V. Lucey (Medical Director, SPMHS), Prof Vincent Agyapong, Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of Alberta (Coordinator), Dr Gallagher (Supervisor), the entire staff of SPMHS, Mr Ackom (UCCSMS, lecturer), UCCSMS Debate Team, and the organisers and sponsors of this programme. “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” – Anonymous. Based on this quote, we would like to assure you that, we will do our best to promote mental health (in Ghana). Your efforts will never be in vain. (Psychiatry as a discipline in) Ghana will never forget you.
In the attached picture, from left to right are: Mr Paul Gilligan, CEO of St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, Mr Patrick Armah, medical student, Ms Fransiwa Valerie Vande-Pallen, medical student, Tamara Nolan, Communications Manager of St Patrick’s Mental Health Services and Prof James Lucey, Medical Director of St Patrick’s Mental Health Services.
