Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Obilieman Celebrates Homowo In Grand Style
…Overlord urges unity
The Chiefs and people of Obilieman in the Ga West Municipality have celebrated their annual Homowo in a grand style to portray the unique culture of the people.
The Homowo Festival, which means hooting at hunger, is celebrated by the Ga-Dangmes in Greater Accra.
The festival which means “hooting at hunger” was characterised by several activities such as the pouring of libation by the traditional authorities and the sprinkling of their traditional food; “Kpokpoi” amidst gunshots, singing and drumming.
They were inspired by the famine to embark on massive food production exercises which eventually yielded them bumper harvests.
Their hunger ended and with great joy, they “hooted at hunger.”
Many households at Obilieman spent the day busily preparing kpokpoi and palm soup for the festivities.
Speaking to the media after the sprinkling of Kpokpoi, the Chief of Obilieman, Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I who doubles as the Acting Paramount Chief of Abola Piam We, called on indigenes of the Ga State to come together to help sustain development in the region.
He said chieftaincy disputes have been the nuisance of the Ga State development and is now time for dialogue for the progress of the various Ga Communities.
Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I also expressed concern over various land litigations which have engulfed the region with chiefs fighting each other.
He said there is the need for the Ga Dangme people to bury their differences and forge ahead in unity to uplift their image of the region.
Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I also encouraged the youth to take their education seriously and urged them to guard against social vices.
