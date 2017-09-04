TOP STORIES
DVLA Consults Oracle In Sogakope Or Was It Credibility Doctor?
Even a first Grader knows what’s wrong with DVLA. The authority is suffering from credibility crisis. But its leadership says otherwise.
Can the public trust the organisation to deliver following its soul revival mission in Sogakope?
Is it true that DVLA has turned a new leaf?
Gordon Offin-Amaniampong writes
On Friday 25 August, 2017 DVLA, the licensing authority in Ghana left Accra for Sogakope in the Volta Region to look critically into its (destiny) track record. Is it good or is it bad?
Kwasi Agyeman Busia the Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority says the time has come to efficiently work together to meet the satisfaction of clients where services would be delivered to them on time.
“Corruption and unnecessary delays, which the Authority is known for, is gradually giving way to optimised service delivery towards building a respectable public institution of trust,” he gave the assurance.
Mr. Busia said this at a four-day strategic review conference in Sogakope on the theme, “Accelerating Growth through People, Processes and Technology’’.
The DVLA Boss said the Authority was rebranding its image and activities to meet the growing expectation of the public, stressing that the intention of DVLA was to reposition itself and uplift its public image by ‘resealing leakages’ and ‘protecting the security of its operations’ to the admiration of the public.
Indeed one government institution that was or is seen as most corrupt in Ghana is DVLA. The organisation over a decade had gained the reputation for, cut corners, shady deals, delays, fake ID’s etc. In fact there came a time that the general public didn’t want to hear the name—DVLA. Simply there was nothing good about it anymore as it’d lost its moral standing.
The authority had not only lost the goodwill but it’d also lost the good faith Ghanaians had hitherto reposed in them. Trust was gone and respect had waned too. Too much rot was going on and it seemed they were too slow to act. What was left perhaps was nothing less than shame and low esteem.
Evidently, DVLA ceased to be the authority that could take care of its clientele. It also ceased to project itself as a reputable organisation that could put its house in order or curb corruption. Thus each passing day she saw her image sorely sinking.
In the past it seemed all attempts to redeem its image had failed. And they failed because the authority had probably only chosen to white-wash the tomb rather than overhaul the system. I don’t know now, but DVLA had staff who’d been dealing with middle-men known as ‘Goro Boys.’
So it came as no surprise when it embarked on the journey to Sogakope one and half weeks ago ostensibly to rebuild its sunken image. And I think it’s a step in the right direction and I commend the management and staff for doing so.
In 2015 then former chief executive and others were cited in a huge scandal believed to be the biggest in the organisation’s history. Dr. Justice Megaship the CEO had signed a contract sum of US$3.6 million with a US company Foto-X. The original contract which was signed between the two in 2006 was to procure project vehicles, train DVLA staff and refurbish all DVLA offices in the country ended in 2012.
Strangely, the price was shot up from US$3.6 million to $9.9million triggering public outcry. And even though the highly-publicised alleged scandal it turned out to be unfounded the authority is still struggling to redeem its sunken image.
Shake-up
As things appeared murkier almost by the day the need to downsize DVLA’s workforce became imperative. Around May this year, 2017 there was summary dismissal of more than 100 its workers. The affected employees most of them administrative staff was employed within September 2016 by the former management under the Mahama administration.
It must be pointed out that government had underscored its intension to devise a mechanism that would flush out middle men who sometimes issue fake licenses at the various DVLA centres across the country. And I’m inclined to believe that if the exercise is carried through it will go a long way to the authority’s rebranding project.
During his presentation on the strategic vision of the Authority Mr. Busia disclosed that DVLA had plans to construct new offices in Weija and Oda and a move to collaborate with the Environmental Protection Agency to implement emission system at all private vehicle testing stations to check smoke emission. According to him the Authority is also strategising its activities to wean itself off government subvention. He therefore called for support from the staff to work hard to meet its expectation.
The Board Chairman, Mr. Frank Davies said, the Board has confidence in the Chief Executive and management and is optimistic that with the support of the staff they would put the Authority on a higher foundation.
Mr. Davis alluded that it was unfortunate, the name of the Authority had been in the news for some unacceptable reasons, ranging from customer frustrations to clients being offered ‘unauthorized service’s by ‘unauthorized persons’. Such phenomenon, he believed, dents the image and integrity of the Authority and also leads to massive revenue losses.
He said: “There’s the dawn of a new DVLA that’s responsive to customer needs and satisfaction has come and urged the staff to collaborate in the discharge of their work.”
Meanwhile, Mr. Samuel Lodonu, the Volta Regional Manager of the Authority, said it is time the Authority reviewed some of its processes, which appear bureaucratic and allowed ‘goro boys’ to operate. According to him, it is time the Authority switched to full automation to aid and facilitate secure, reliable and real time service delivery to its cherished clients.
"I think this is the opportune time for the Authority to take a second look at some of its processes since it is obvious that some of the requirement and procedures for some of the activities push our prospective clients to the ‘goro boys’ when the clients become frustrated," he said.
So they’re back from Sogakope with their boots perhaps full of pride amid optimism. They say action speaks louder than words. Would DVLA live up to expectation? Would it from now on support its words with action? Would the workers demonstrate integrity and loyalty to the general public (its customers)? And would they communicate honestly to the public without peddling falsehoods?
