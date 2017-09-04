TOP STORIES
Lets Go And Serve With Diligence
The joys of completing a stage in education, notably the tertiary cycle never ends. We can't be blamed much anyway. Afterall, there is the renewed assurance that we are set free from staying awake at night, learning everything worth learning,doing all kinds of assignments, and subjecting ourselves to all forms of embarrassment when you do not have any answer to a particular question asked by a strict lecturer. In its stead, the joy, experiences and team work in working outside the school's domain and serving ones country. This is how national service becomes significant.
National service is an inevitable stage in the life of every Ghanaian who completes a tertiary institution, especially if the school enjoys government subvention.
For this reason, we as a country have the courage to ask fresh graduates to contribute to the nation's successes. This year is no exception. Students have completed. They have been posted. Some have already showed up at their various user agencies, others too are yet to show up. That is incredibly superb!!!!!
Before I admonish my fellow service personnels, as we begin our services, let me take this opportunity to give a background information about the national service in order to help those without the detail.
The Ghana National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) is an Association under the Ghana National Service Scheme. It was established in 1983 by the then Service Personnel who having agreed to participate in the National Service Scheme of the Republic of Ghana and noting the importance of the adoption of a unified and cohesive approach towards the welfare of Service Personnel, having in mind the need to enhance such a struggle in a cordial, peaceful and mature manner decided to come together to form the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA). The Association, since its inception has become the official mouthpiece for the Ghanaian youth especially Service/Voluntary.
Personnel to voice out their opinions as far as the welfare of personnel is concerned. It equally exists to have them prepared for the outside world.
Fast forwarded to this year's edition, release of postings was greeted with mixed reactions, with some people being very happy with their stations and others wishing otherwise. Some user agencies also rejected some of our colleagues for some reasons, a development that will be well reviewed at another time.
For most people, National Service is an opportunity to give back to the country in the spirit of patriotism while others see it as a form of probational job opening, at the end of which one may either get retained or laid off. Each of these is valid. Whichever way you see this, my point lies in the fact that whatever you lay your hands on, do it with due diligence as you may never know what good could possibly come out of it now or in the years not so distant from now.
You may not be retained after service, but rest assured that the probability of meeting someone later in life from your service posting is very high.
Therefore give them a reason to write positive recommendations about you.
Remember that if whatever good you do is to your credit, then whatever evil you do is at your own detriment.
Go with a positive thinking, innovative minds, an eye to identify a problem,a zeal to solve problems, a godly character and a philosophy to add to the fortunes of your company or institution.
Don't steal. Don't engage in pilfering. Don't ask for bribes. Don't let lateness become your hallmark. Don't waste time, for they can't afford to pay you for nothing. Don't challenge authorities.
Remember that, the new broom can sweep well but the old broom knows every corner of the room. So submit to the authority of those you met in there with the needed respect.
Go with the zeal to make an impact.
Let's make it happen.
Those that have ears.......
NANA OSEI ASIBEY GYABAAH
SERVICE PERSONNEL AT UNIVERSITY OF GHANA, LEGON
