DYMOG Stands With PolyTechnic Students
The Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana (DYMOG) in an official statement released on Monday stated that, it stands in firm solidarity with the 2015/2016 level 300 students who have completed but have not graduated over a year now.
The Group through the release also called on its members Nationwide to partake in the planned demonstration by the Polytechnic/Technical University Students slated for Tuesday 5th September, 2017.
DYMOG judges the ordeal of the students as an act of injustice by Government hence their reason for coming out to support the planned demonstration.
Below is the full statement.
STATEMENT OF THE DYNAMIC YOUTH MOVEMENT OF GHANA (DYMOG) ON THE PLANNED DEMONSTRATION BY THE POLYTECHNIC/TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY STUDENTS ON TUESDAY, 5TH SEPTEMBER, 2017.
The Leadership and entire membership of the Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana (DYMOG), wishes to make public our decision to declare our unflinching support to the innocent but victimizedPolytechnic/ Technical University Students.
This firm decision stems from the unfair treatment being meted out to a section of the Ghanaian Youth as a result of Government failure to constitute the Governing Councils of these Tertiary Institutions. The absence of these Councils is making it impossible for the 2015/2016 completed Students to graduate and have their certificates, over one year of completing school.
Fellow Ghanaians, it is highly unthinkable that in a dispensation where Youth unemployment is skyrocketing, it is enormously shocking that, Government is propounding the canker that is fast depleting the hope of the Ghanaian Youth.
Already, a vast majority of graduates with certificates are still wallowing in unemployment and economic hardship. Furthermore, economic conditions are not conducive enough to support startups, and existing businesses are struggling to survive. After Government sadly registering its inability to create jobs for the unemployed Youth of our Nation, the least it can do is to give these graduates their certificates so they can look for jobs on their own.
With eight months in office, what prevents Government from constituting the Governing Councils of the various Polytechnics/Technical Universities? This occurrence is administratively bizarre and exposes Government’s insensitivity to the plights of the Ghanaian Youth. This is gross injustice.
The consequences of Government’s inability to give the students their certificates are heart breaking. Aside their inability to seek jobs, they cannot also further their education. Worse of all, the 2016/2017-year group are also few months away from completing their three year studies. Does this frustrating and suffocating fate await them too?
DYMOG by this statement is calling on all its members Nationwide and the teeming Youth of Ghana to come out in their numbers and join this demonstration.
DYMOG also wants to assure the innocent but victimized students that, we are solidly behind them and we shall unrelentingly stand with them until justice is served in this matter.
Thank you.
Edward Tuttor
Convener for DYMOG
Mobile: 0243402814
E-mail: [email protected]
Issued: Monday, 4th September, 2017.
Accra, Ghana.
