Review Of Dieting In The Bible: God’s Purpose Of Food For Man (1)
Recently, I wrote on why fat does not make you fat...I want you to know the truth on diet and stop wasting your monies to see some of these people who even do the opposite after advising you to stop certain foods based on certain medical conditions.
The truth is that as you stopped these foods because you have one particular medical condition; you see another Doctor with another medical condition and asked you to eat these same foods. So where do we go from here? Confusion her and there based on dieting recommendations. The Bible says: Do this, do that, a rule for this, a rule for that; a little here, there a little”.
This is why I educate my patients on compatibility testing or food personalized testing; because we are a unique being with different needs or biochemistry.
In my practice, I realized that some people eat high quality nutritious foods but they are still sick. They haven't even touch sugar not to talk of junk foods. You see sometimes you are designed for certain type of foods but decided to be a vegan because of what you heard. There is no need stopping certain foods in entirety have been promoted by some of these nutritionists and diet expert. In fact, vegans are also prone to numerous medical conditions based on neglecting certain foods. Will write on this and backed by scientific references in my next article.
This is why I don't even support this craze of blood grouping and stopping certain foods. Unless proponents of these can tell me our genes are totally different from our forefathers who live hundred and above with no medical education on foods. This is just a crass fraud promotion. Our forefathers know moderation. Simple!
Let’s look at this case study by my friend Daren: Identical twins grow up with Drug addicted parents....one grows up to be an alcoholic, addict. When asked why he said he learned it from growing up with these kinds of parents....the other twin grew up completely sober, when asked how...he also said I learned it from growing up with these kinds of parents.....it's called CHOICES..... One a victim the other refuses to be.....
Simple Fuel Analogy
Just as food is fuel for our bodies, gas is food for our cars. Imagine for a moment that you have pulled into an exclusive gas station that has secured the highest-quality gasoline from one of the world's leading refineries; gas that has been screened carefully and shown to be free of anything that would possibly harm your car's engine.
It would seem reasonable to believe that your car is going to thrive on that high-quality gas once you put it in your tank. But what if you were driving a diesel-powered vehicle? If that were the case, in a few minutes your car would stop running, and you would have a very expensive repair job ahead of you.
The fact that the car stopped running does not imply that the gas wasn't any good or that your car was defective. It was simply the wrong type of fuel for your car. Like your car, your body was designed for a certain type of fuel that is, a certain blend or ratio of food types. The further you deviate from this ideal, the more health problems are likely to arise. That is why some of the sickest people I see in my practice are those who are "designed" to be eating high-proteins foods but have decided to be vegetarians. Conversely, carb types who choose to eat high amounts of meats also don't do very well.
I decided to shift a little to look at God’s purpose on food for mankind in the Bible. The bible says a lot about food. But before discussing dietary restrictions, we should first ask about God’s general purposes for food. There are many ways to approach this topic. We all know the pleasures related to eating. Good food is enjoyable, for God intended it that way. As the Bible says:
Warnings against False Teachers
…influenced by the hypocrisy of liars, whose consciences are seared with a hot iron. They will prohibit marriage and require abstinence from certain foods that God has created to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and know the truth.
“God created [food] to be received with thanksgiving by those who believe and who know the truth. …[He] richly provides us with everything for our enjoyment” (1 Timothy 4:3; 6:17).
Dining with friends and family multiplies the enjoyment, something even Jesus appreciated. All this demonstrates God’s goodness.
Food also demonstrates our dependence upon God. That thought should make us humble and turn us away from pride. Moses noted these truths when he reminded the Israelites of God’s leading in their lives:
“He humbled you, causing you to hunger and then feeding you with manna, which neither you nor your ancestors had known, to teach you that man does not live on bread alone but on every word that comes from the mouth of the LORD” (Deuteronomy 8:3).
For all this, God deserves our praise. Those are the central concepts that have been clear from the beginning. At times, however, God has changed the rules about eating. Adam and Eve were vegetarians (Genesis 1:29-30). Later, God told Noah he could also eat any animal, but not blood (Genesis 9:3-4). Later still, through Moses God gave very strict dietary regulations to the nation of Israel. That helped make them distinct as His special people. But God also intended that those religious laws create certain problems. He wanted the Israelites to learn that no one was perfect—that no one could do all God required (Acts 15:10; Galatians 4:1-5:3). Later, when Jesus lived on earth, He once again declared that any food could be eaten without fear of breaking God’s rules.
“Don’t you see that nothing that enters a person from the outside can defile them? For it doesn’t go into their heart but into their stomach, and then out of the body.” (In saying this, Jesus declared all foods clean.) He went on: “What comes out of a person is what defiles them. For it is from within, out of a person’s heart, that evil thoughts come—sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, greed, malice, deceit, lewdness, envy, slander, arrogance and folly. All these evils come from inside and defile a person” (Mark 7:18-23).
To reinforce that teaching, God gave a special vision to Peter, using him to convey the truth to the then largely Jewish church (Acts 10:1-48; 15:1-31).
The Author
Dr. Raphael NyarkoteyObu- PhD is a research Professor of Prostate cancer and Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus and the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana(AMAG). He is also the President of Men’s Health Foundation Ghana..
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Raphael Nyarkotey Obu
