modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

The Overlooked Business Venture For Importers Of Health Equipment Into Ghana

Stephen Obiri Agyei
39 minutes ago | Opinion/Feature

I had an opportunity to visit a friend of mine who had given birth to a bouncing baby boy; he was so cute and handsome. The baby was fast asleep beside her. I asked her if there was no baby’s cot bed at the hospital so that the baby could sleep comfortably on his own bed but she kindly said, “Baby’s cot beds are limited at this hospital”.

It is interesting to also note that almost every home in Ghana had a baby’s cot and majority of the older generation lied in the finely made traditional wooden cot that made sleeping in it comfortable as a kid. Presently, the baby’s cot is virtually missing due to its low production but I believe people need it too. This is what I will say an overlooked business opportunity.

There are more and more hospitals constructed in Ghana both private owned and the state-owned ones. The hospitals are sometimes bedeviled with the lack of beds and other facilities. It is estimated that the country’s population will be reaching a record high and people are calling for a decrease in child birth. However, people are also of a different opinion and will want to be on that same trajectory of giving birth. Interesting debate are still ongoing among people in groups, in the media and at every corner where people have gathered.

Ghana’s population is currently a little over 27 million and its predicted to rise and this will also be in tandem with the increase in hospitals and maternity homes being constructed in Ghana.

Well, what I propose is the convertible cot bed made in Russia specially designed to house babies to give them a sound and uninterrupted sleep as they open their eyes slowly into the world.

The cot bed is made up of ecologically clean and safe materials and furnished with a pendulum mechanism that helps to calm the baby while sleeping. An orthopaedic bed enhances the proper development and functioning of the baby’s spine. It’s adjustable in three heights. There are three drawers essentially to keep the baby’s cloths, bedding and toy’s storage. The soft corners of the bed sides ensure the baby’s safety and comfort. The bed sides’ tops are covered with PVC rails which will protect the baby’s gums and teeth from injuring.

This equipment can be obtained directly from the supplier without any middleman through the B2B-Export.com that is a reliable online trading company.

Health workers and entrepreneurs can order these convertible cot beds from Russia at an affordable price that will be used to revamp the teething shortage of some health facilities in our hospitals across the country and this would be an interesting business venture that is often not given much attention.

The Author Is A Master’s Student
National University Of Science
And Technology “MISIS”—Russia

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Stephen Obiri Agyei

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Opinion/Feature

TOP STORIES

Hot Video: Homosexual Old Student Of Achimota School Ties The Knot Wit...

4 hours ago

Ghana Successfully Kickstarts Paperless Port Transactions

5 hours ago

quot-img-1 Do not be bitter and you will be better.

By: DR AGYEI TAKYI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line