TOP STORIES
Do not be bitter and you will be better.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
The Overlooked Business Venture For Importers Of Health Equipment Into Ghana
I had an opportunity to visit a friend of mine who had given birth to a bouncing baby boy; he was so cute and handsome. The baby was fast asleep beside her. I asked her if there was no baby’s cot bed at the hospital so that the baby could sleep comfortably on his own bed but she kindly said, “Baby’s cot beds are limited at this hospital”.
It is interesting to also note that almost every home in Ghana had a baby’s cot and majority of the older generation lied in the finely made traditional wooden cot that made sleeping in it comfortable as a kid. Presently, the baby’s cot is virtually missing due to its low production but I believe people need it too. This is what I will say an overlooked business opportunity.
There are more and more hospitals constructed in Ghana both private owned and the state-owned ones. The hospitals are sometimes bedeviled with the lack of beds and other facilities. It is estimated that the country’s population will be reaching a record high and people are calling for a decrease in child birth. However, people are also of a different opinion and will want to be on that same trajectory of giving birth. Interesting debate are still ongoing among people in groups, in the media and at every corner where people have gathered.
Ghana’s population is currently a little over 27 million and its predicted to rise and this will also be in tandem with the increase in hospitals and maternity homes being constructed in Ghana.
Well, what I propose is the convertible cot bed made in Russia specially designed to house babies to give them a sound and uninterrupted sleep as they open their eyes slowly into the world.
The cot bed is made up of ecologically clean and safe materials and furnished with a pendulum mechanism that helps to calm the baby while sleeping. An orthopaedic bed enhances the proper development and functioning of the baby’s spine. It’s adjustable in three heights. There are three drawers essentially to keep the baby’s cloths, bedding and toy’s storage. The soft corners of the bed sides ensure the baby’s safety and comfort. The bed sides’ tops are covered with PVC rails which will protect the baby’s gums and teeth from injuring.
This equipment can be obtained directly from the supplier without any middleman through the B2B-Export.com that is a reliable online trading company.
Health workers and entrepreneurs can order these convertible cot beds from Russia at an affordable price that will be used to revamp the teething shortage of some health facilities in our hospitals across the country and this would be an interesting business venture that is often not given much attention.
The Author Is A Master’s Student
National University Of Science
And Technology “MISIS”—Russia
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Stephen Obiri Agyei
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Opinion/Feature