Russian Technology Can Improve Ghana’s Agricultural Productivity
Jones has investment in the agricultural sector but he struggles to cultivate an acre of land let alone venture into a mechanized agriculture that require the use of sophisticated equipment to use on his farm. He hopes to expand his farm. He does not know how to find quality and affordable farm machinery to be able to enlarge his farm and subsequently increase his productivity.
This is what start-up entrepreneurs go through day-in and day-out and it gives them sleepless night to acquire the best technological solution to use.
Enlarging his farm will also mean that he is going to employ more people that will create employment in Ghana as well as increase the GDP of the economy. It’s important that raising productivity in agriculture helps in the development of the economy.
Russia has a state-of the art technological innovations in agriculture and has seen a major breakthrough in this area. If Ghana is to be on the trajectory of growth, it has to pay attention to strengthening its agricultural sector through technological evaluation and the best bet is Russian technology in agriculture like combine harvesters, anchor drill seeding machinery, cultivators etc.
The agricultural sector is fundamental to the growth of Ghana’s economy and it has a pivotal role to play in enhancing growth and the reduction of poverty. This requires a collaboration between organisations, private enterprises and the government to streamline activities to improve the agrarian economy.
This sector, unarguably, employs more than 50 percent of the population; it therefore requires a lot of effort to boost productivity in this area. But productivity in the agriculture sector of Ghana’s economy needs a facelift in technology to be able to compete favourably on the world stage.
Russia has become a supplier of high-valued technologies and products in agriculture that improves productivity and serves as a bedrock for transformative growth and with the development of the Internet these options are available for any customer in Ghana. Online trading has no borders and platforms like B2B-Export.com gives a farmer long-desired opportunity to expand their business and source the technologies and equipment they need to give it a boost in a few clicks, without a risk of being deceived.
The Author Is A Master’s Student
National University Of Science
And Technology “MISIS”—Russia
