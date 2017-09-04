TOP STORIES
Our responsibilities grow more proportionately as we grow in age and wealth.By: sheikh issah abdalla
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Tribal Marks, Not Cure For Convulsion
Tribal marks serves as treatment for signs of convulsion in children in my area. Friends have often asked about how I had my tribal marks on my cheek. It is a sad story from the Gomoa East constituency where I hail from. Thirty five years ago I was inflicted with tribal mark as the remedy or cure for a home diagnosis of convulsion, Joyce Ababio shared.
It has been the common practice to innocent children who depicted perceived signs of convulsion. Today I am a nurse and looking back into the memory lane, I found a good reason to organize a health awareness program to educate and increase knowledge on the need for proper healthcare approach by the people of Gomoa Okwahu.
With the support of my friends, we engaged doctor Fred Andoh and six practicing nurses to reach out to over hundred natives.
The health screening included testing for blood pressure and sugar levels and malaria. It was clear after the series of tests that a high number of children recorded symptoms of malaria and others were diagnosed of Diabetes melitus. Some medications were provided free of charge to the residents of the village.
Although the program was children centered, adults were also attended to. Participants were encouraged to heed to early signs of ill health to visit proper health care facilities.
Traditional leaders and faith based representatives were also called upon to strengthen their voices to the call for proper medical attention among their followers or members.
The assembly man of the area with the chief and elders of the village were present to grace the program. Moving forward, she hopes to engage more stakeholders to support her team to reach out to more communities.
Miss Joyce Ababio thanked Mabel Frimpong, Seyram Akpakli and Patience Ackah for the encouragement and support towards a successful program.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Social News