TOP STORIES
LOVE IS NICE. LOVE IS UNFAIRBy: akoaso, HH Germany
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
The Value Of A Coin: The Way To Financial Freedom
Aspiring to be RICH has nothing to do with your Educational Background, Religious Believe, Personality, Family Status, Skin Color, Tribe , Nationality or Job Status...Many are well educated but Retire poor whiles some uneducated people enjoy luxuries after Retirement (#Subjective)
You don't need to be Fraudster to become RICH, Kill to become RICH, Steal from the state to become RICH, Lie to become RICH, Rob to become RICH, Cheat others to become RICH nor any form of Political appointment to become RICH. RICHES must not be criticised but must be Celebrated by the People who Believe in You
To become Rich, you need to be Financially Discipline and have the Highest RESPECT for Money regardless of the Value.
Never EVER Discriminate against MONEY irrespective of its value, coin, paper,clean,dirty or tender origin.
Money hates discrimination..and it only welcomes and visits people who treats it with utmost respect and dignity..It takes hardwork, Determination , excellence in service, Integrity of profession and your Fear for God to make an appreciable cash but it can take just a seconds to BLOW all OFF if u lack Financial Discipline.
The RICH have RESPECT and TRUST in a COIN whiles the POOR BELIEVES in. Working for MILLIONS. The Rich invest with the COIN to make MILLIONS and the Poor Live their Whole LIFE working to get COINS..What an Irony?!!!
Getting Rich is a Process, it starts in a Seconds, ends in years and probaly may never end..Some of the Richest Men in the World were once POOR but with their Believe in the value of the COIN they have Created Millions for all..Its Always Good to DREAM BIG but BETTER to Start Small
Believe in your COIN..Never Overlook the Value of your coin,.it takes the Pure water seller a Greater Risk of her LIFE to make 20pesewas on the HiGHway.
A very good friend of mine started her business with Ghc 300 which she got through a daily contribution of coins...i.e anytime she comes back from work she saves any coin she left with her a tiny box (Susu Box).
She kept focus on her savings for 10months. After her a national service, searching for a job became a very big struggle. This busy job hunt frustrated her so much that she had no option than to fall on her COINS. By then, her total savings was GHC300. Now, the task was what business to start with Ghc300. After a thoughtful night, she finally settled on a business.
Her 10pesewas, 20pesewas and 50pesewas have now grown to Ghc 300 and will decide her faith in the business world. She started up a panties and brassieres business with her income. She could only get a handful of panties and brassieres which she distributed among her peers at a marginal price. She started with 20 panties and 5 brassieres. She was able to expand her business among her peers with the demand for her product increasing each day.
Eighteen (18) months of successful trade has made her improved so much on her stocks and distribution channels. She is currently controlling over Ghc 9000 in stocks and GHC6000 in Cash. She is now doing wholesale of her panties and brassieres and has added other product lines like boxers and vest for men.
In a short conversation with her, she expressed her gratitude to me and disclosed that she is still saving and hope to use the coins to start up a new business different from her current business. I felt very grateful in my bid to financially inspire a friend for a successful business start up.
What is your excuse? Start with your 10pesewas, 50pesewas, 1cedis,5cedis and 10cedis Now..Its better to START and FAIL than FAILING to START
RICHES and WEALTH is not a mystery but a Way of LIFE..Financial Discipline and RESPECT for Money is the Gateway to Financial Freedom!
Let's get RICH NOW!!!
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Nana Kwame Nkrumah, Ch.FE, MBA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Opinion/Feature