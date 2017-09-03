TOP STORIES
Queen Mother Declares War On Teenage Pregnancy
Mafi-Sasekpe (V/R), Sept. 3, GNA - Mama Klebetesi III, newly installed queen-mother of Mafi-Sasekpe in the Central Tongu District has stated her resolve to 'combat' the scourge of teenage pregnancy in the area.
She said in 2013, more than 20 per cent of all child births recorded in health facilities in the District were by teenage mothers and in 2014, over 80 teenage girls dropped out of school due to teenage pregnancy and vowed to reverse the trend.
Mama Klebetesi made the commitment when she and Togbe Boapo IV, were out-doored as new queen-mother and chief respectively for the farming community.
The two, Mama Klebetesi, known in private life as Belinda-Barbara Woelinam Azumah and Togbe Boapo, known privately as Martin Ayikpah, were installed in April this year following the demise of their predecessors some 30 years ago.
Mama Klebetesi, who was crowned Miss Asogli in 2009, pledged to work with the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the local Assembly to empower girls to realise their potentials and reduce incidence of child mothers.
She also promised to support education of children and seek assistance from non-governmental organizations to help small businesses, especially women in 'gari' production in the catchment area.
Togbe Boapo expressed gratitude to the natives for the 'patience, fortitude, and the spirit of unity…,' which had led to their installation and coronation.
He said he would work with the Assembly towards the establishment of a 'gari' processing factory in the community under government's 'One District, One Factory,' to prevent young people from migrating to urban centres in search of jobs.
Togbe Boapo appealed to government to construct the Mafi-Kumasi-Sasekpe-Wute road to facilitate movement of people and goods and open up the area.
The coronation was characterized by merrymaking, drumming and dancing.
