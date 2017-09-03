TOP STORIES
Revenge tightens the heart as much as the jaw.By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Youth Urged To Exploit One District One Exportable Product Initiative
Accra, Sept. 3, GNA - Mr Akilu Sayibu, a deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), has called on various youth groups in Northern Ghana to take advantage of the one district one exportable product initiative.
The Ghana Export Promotion Authority is promoting the initiative in various districts of the country.
Interacting with various youth groups in Tamale on the occasion of Eid ul Adha, Mr Sayibu said the vision of the GEPA in relation to the one district, one exportable product was not only aimed at increasing export earnings from non-traditional exports but also creating jobs for the youth.
It is also aimed at increasing the earnings of the various producers, which can lead to accelerated development of the various districts of Ghana.
The Deputy GEPA- CEO said even though some priority products were identified under the National Export Strategy, it did not close the doors to potential exportable products that the youth can take advantage of to not only get them out of unemployment but also empower them financially.
Mr Sayibu said yam, cashew, mangoes, groundnuts, shea, handicraft and garments among others as some potential exportable products from the North that the youth can exploit.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Business & Finance