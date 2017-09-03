TOP STORIES
Hot Video: Homosexual Old Student Of Achimota School Ties The Knot With Gay Partner
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Arguably one of Ghana’s foremost second cycle institution, Achimota School (Motown) has recorded its first openly celebrated gay marriage.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Stephen Anertey Caesar who is an Alumnus of Motown (91 Year GP) tied the knot with his male partner, Ryan Lathrum at Sonoma Valley in America.
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">Watch Video:
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">
style="margin-left:0px; margin-right:0px">
