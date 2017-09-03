TOP STORIES
The end will justify the mean.By: DJ Nelson
We Must Make Fighting Egregious Corruption A Nation-Building Governance Priority
It is pretty difficult to understand why some Ghanaians seem to think that somehow fighting corruption is a waste of our limited resources and should not therefore be a nation-building priority. Extraordinary.
The question is: How many more egregious Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) IT procurement-type white-collar-thievery (running into trillions of Ghana cedis) do those who think that fighting the high-level corruption that is slowly bleeding our nation dry, should not be a government priority, want to hear about, before they begin to understand why preventing such serious crimes against Mother Ghana ought to be a top priority task for any serious and honest leader of our homeland Ghana? Ebeeii.
In any case is one of the reasons why President Akufo-Addo was elected not because he promised to intensify the fight against corruption by creating an independent special public prosecutor's office to deal with those involved in corruption in Ghana? Haaba.
If we continue to close our eyes to corruption and allow dishonest people to abuse their public-sector positions, by collaborating with powerful individuals with greedy ambitions who want to manipulate our system to enable them divvy-up our nation's resources amongst themselves successfully, will the Ghanaian democracy that guarantees our priceless freedoms as a people in whom sovereignty is said to reside, survive?
Food for thought. The question is: As law-abiding citizens are we not enjoined by constitutional edicts to prevent all cases of corruption that come to our notice, which we are in a position to stop from occuring, by exposing them?
For the sake of our nation's younger generations - and their offspring and their offspring's children's children - as moral and ethical beings, we must make fighting nation-wrecking corruption a top governance priority. No question. Period.
Finally, for the benefit of this blog's many brilliant younger generation readers, we have culled and posted a blog piece by Robert Hunja - with interesting reader comments - from the World Bank's website that we hope will eventually enable them to win the fight against high-level corruption.
Please read on:
Here are 10 ways to fight corruption
Submitted by Robert Hunja On Tue, 12/08/2015
1. Corruption is not only about bribes: People especially the poor get
hurt when resources are wasted. That’s why it is so important to
understand the different kinds of corruption to develop smart
responses.
2. Power of the people: Create pathways that give citizens relevant
tools to engage and participate in their governments – identify
priorities, problems and find solutions.
3. Cut the red tape: Bring together formal and informal processes
(this means working with the government as well as non-governmental
groups) to change behavior and monitor progress.
4. It’s not 1999: Use the power of technology to build dynamic and
continuous exchanges between key stakeholders: government, citizens,
business, civil society groups, media, academia etc.
5. Deliver the goods: Invest in institutions and policy – sustainable
improvement in how a government delivers services is only possible if
the people in these institutions endorse sensible rules and practices
that allow for change while making the best use of tested traditions
and legacies – imported models often do not work.
6. Get incentives right: Align anti-corruption measures with market,
behavioral, and social forces. Adopting integrity standards is a smart
business decision, especially for companies interested in doing
business with the World Bank Group and other development partners.
7. Sanctions matter: Punishing corruption is a vital component of any
effective anti-corruption effort.
8. Act globally and locally: Keep citizens engaged on corruption at
local, national, international and global levels – in line with the
scale and scope of corruption. Make use of the architecture that has
been developed and the platforms that exist for engagement.
9. Build capacity for those who need it most: Countries that suffer
from chronic fragility, conflict and violence– are often the ones that
have the fewest internal resources to combat corruption. Identify ways
to leverage international resources to support and sustain good
governance.
10. Learn by doing: Any good strategy must be continually monitored
and evaluated to make sure it can be easily adapted as situations on
the ground change.
What are other ways we could fight corruption? Tell us in the comments.
Comments
Why do we always tacle
Submitted by Etienne Nkoa on Tue, 12/08/2015 - 11:00
Why do we always tackle corruption through its consequences?
Corruption is simply a symptom showing that things somewhere are going
in the wrong direction, and one of the conséquences of this is
corruption.
To my view the issue is on the correct application of rules and
regulations and the sanction against those who do not comply to these
rules.If people firstly concentrate on the respect of rules and
régulations that govern the entity (family, enterprise, government,
Council, country)and systematically apply sanctions against those
(whoever they could be regardless of their rank, grade or cast) who
depart from thèse rules, corruption will disappear without any other
additional remedy. We need to change the paradigm.
This is a very interesting
Submitted by Joel Turkewitz on Wed, 12/09/2015 - 12:53
This is a very interesting comment – the exact type of
thought-provoking message that is appropriate for Anti-Corruption Day.
Your comment drives home the importance of individual choices in
enabling or resisting corruption. All successful corruption efforts
ultimately change how individuals behave around rules and laws – and
it is critical to hold. on to that core and simple truth. The
approaches that are listed in the blog primarily reflect the emphasis
on changing behavior and the knowledge that applying sanctions for
corrupt activities in a fair and systematic fashion is often a very
difficult undertaking. In many places, corruption distorts every phase
of the sanctioning process. The problem becomes even more complex when
the rules themselves are seen to be the outcome of corrupt processes,
and are seen to benefit a particular group. Perhaps the challenge is
ensuring that in responding to a complex problem, we maintain our
appreciation that the ultimate objectives are relatively simple – that
people entrusted with public authority act in accordance with law and
for the public good.
As much as people adhere to
Submitted by simon on Fri, 07/07/2017 - 05:09
As much as people adhere to the rule of law, those in authority turned
to manupulate the system to their advantage as custodian of the
policy.there for it quite complex and intricate to eradicate fraud and
corruption in any spheres of the gouverment
Yes you have spoken well,
Submitted by abdullahi mohammed on Thu, 03/31/2016 - 05:20
Yes you have spoken well, Because human being are guided by LAW, so
whosoever disobey the rule of law of his country, he will behave like
Animal. so we should please respect the rule of law.
I find this very good. Can I
Submitted by Johnson on Wed, 12/09/2015 - 13:00
I find this very good. May I repost this on my blog? Thank you.
Thank you for your question.
Submitted by Alice Lloyd on Thu, 12/10/2015 - 09:02
Thank you for your question. Yes you may re-post but please remember
to credit the World Bank as the source. Thanks again!
Public funds have responsible
Submitted by Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Moki on Wed, 12/09/2015 - 23:43
Public funds have responsible officers whose function includes
ensuring that public funds are protected from abuse and misuse.
However, when abuse and misuse of public funds is detected nothing is
done to those who were expected to guard against that. This is the
mother of all loopholes in fighting corruption. To deal with the
menace, such public officers should be given the first harsh sanctions
in failing to perform their duties resulting into the abuse and misuse
of public funds, otherwise without that, they are the key initiators
of syndicate corruption and do it with impunity.
Corruption is a social evil.
Submitted by Samir Kumar Das on Thu, 12/10/2015 - 03:06
Corruption is a social evil. It germinates the good cause of the
society and especially destroys the backbone of the society. We the
member of IMAECSED vehmently opposing this social dragon. We are
fighting since 1995 to make a clear and transparent country.
Stressing how much of a
Submitted by Demba - Community Engineering Programme on Sat, 12/12/2015 - 23:39
Stressing how much of a damage corruption does to the vast majority
can help better addressing in across board. Better outreach and
communication messages should draw on pertinent cultural and religious
rhetoric.
The above 10 points are
Submitted by Kedar Khadka - GoGo Foundation from Nepal on Sun,
12/20/2015 - 01:06
The above 10 points are interesting. However, the points are very
general and more inclined towards theoretic so translating into action
is difficult.
Sometimes rules and
Submitted by tngbacang on Wed, 12/23/2015 - 18:19
Sometimes rules and regulations only be applied in the civilized
countries only but they are hardly enforcing in the socialist and
dictatorship's world because at these governments systems civilians
are hardly participating in governments controls and orders. However,
the rule of law and methods of combat with corruption in a socialist
and dictatorship regimes only work when all the people in that regime
pull the "plug" altogether.
Surely transparency and
Submitted by Helen Sutch on Wed, 02/03/2016 - 18:31
Surely transparency and accountability at all levels should form part
of the response? If the citizenry and the media can't tell what's
happening, how are they to target the sources of corruption? Rules and
laws are an essential framework, but only if they work. Building
strong, credible, transparent, accountable institutions that citizens
can trust is surely crucial, and trust is the foundation of
legitimacy.
To combat corruption needs
Submitted by Abu Baker on Wed, 08/10/2016 - 16:39
To combat corruption needs revolutionary approach in places like
Africa. Corruption is betrayal to individual citizens and to the whole
nation. In Iraq during the reign of Saddam guilty of corruption
charges was execution. I would not advocate for that but things like
life sentence without parole and confiscation of properties and
implimentation of tougher penalties of whatever kind. But before you
get to that point though, the desire and will to eradicate corruption
has to first and foremost exist on the part of government leadership.
Lets take an example of Kenya where hardly any leader from top down is
clean of some type of corrupt act. Whatever strategy you put in place
in that country to fight against corruption will not bear any positive
results. There will be lack of desire and willingness on their part
because of their involvement in that social evil.
what is about tax evision and
Submitted by mira on Mon, 09/26/2016 - 11:58
what is about tax evision and money laundering?
The corporation and its kinds
Submitted by NABAKISHORE PANDU on Mon, 10/17/2016 - 12:38
The corporation and its kinds may be the different. The issues and the
fighting corruption and its impacts to the general public is foremost
important. come here to all participate for the real things for the
goods reality. N.K.PANDU-NBDP INDIA PLANNER CUM PS TO
CHAIRMAN-INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS ORGANIZATION
There is a link between
Submitted by Oladele O Olawole on Mon, 11/07/2016 - 14:49
There is a link between corruption and culture. Fighting corruption in
third world countries with the same methodologies applied in the West
will continue to be a failure.
In my organisation we have identified that there is corruption
everywhere and who are the perpetrators? Human beings of course! We
looked for the common denominator and arrived at the MIND. Efforts
should be made at changing the mindset, it should be integrated right
from home and will have far lasting effect than chasing corrupt
people.
My colleague Oladele you
Submitted by Amos Nyamutera on Sat, 12/24/2016 - 13:58
My colleague Oladele you should not controversy between what is said
to be corruption and cultural deeds especial those cultural norms of
praising the beloved ones and friends on occasions such as gifts and
praises on marriage,birthdays, Christmas gifts etc. Such issues are
always done openly and they should not be regarded as corruptions.
Corruption is normally done secretly so if you have been witnessing in
your organization the habit of giving gifts with the intention of
seeking good and timely services or providing services with the aim of
saying thank you for your gifts therefore your organization is very
corrupt and that should not be termed as a culture in that
organization .
Also i would like to mention additional points on ways to combat and
mitigate corruption internationally;paying civil servant well and
timely,distorting subsidies with targeted cash transfer,establishing
international conventions which will enable collaboration among
national ant-corruptions bureau to find the corrupt people even if
they run away from their nations and also using,ICT in money
transactions such as buying products,tax collections and procurement
processes.Finally community education and agitation will further help
to build awareness among citizens on the evils of corruption in any
nation.
Whatever you are saying is
Submitted by Kabiru danbiro on Wed, 11/23/2016 - 14:01
Whatever you are saying is how to kill the Rats not how to block the
holes.Ie the system that brings about corruption.
Block the holes
Submitted by Kabiru danbiro on Wed, 11/23/2016 - 14:09
Block the holes
Free and fair election: In my
Submitted by Dr Sajjad Ahmad on Tue, 02/14/2017 - 00:35
Free and fair election: In my opinion free and fair election can also
stop the curb of this universally menace corruption. By electing a
right person for a right job.
in my view, the fight against
Submitted by Stanley Njoroge on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 06:44
in my view, the fight against corruption demands a wholistic
multi-pronged approach for it to be successfull. It Should not be left
to an one anti corruption body but rather involve all sectoral
stakeholders. First, you need political goodwill at the highest
level.In Africa, you must root out conspicuos consumption based on
illegally acquired wealth which apart from spiking inflationary
trends, also acts as motivator to other people. In addittion, reducing
bureaucratic red tape in service provision processes and enhancing
transparency at the point of service delivery will help.Proper , fair
and just remuneration of public servants helps to demotivate
corruption tendencies. Its also important that those suspected of
coruption get their day in court rather than acquiting them in
scenario in which the investigator also doubles up as the acquiting
judge. Anti-corruption organs epecially in Africa ought to be given
prosecutorial powers in addittion to security of tenure.. Public
education aimed at winning citizen co-operation in the war against
graft is vital. Societies shuld also also endeavor to reward merit at
all levels of life in terms or employment, promotion and providion of
services. In addittion, equity and equal treatment of all before the
law and in budgetary allocations wil minimize the need to engage in
corruption and also build just, peacifull, predictable and stable
governments and societies.
Oblige corrupted criminals to
Submitted by MYSD on Mon, 03/06/2017 - 17:19
Oblige corrupted criminals to work extra hours for free.Thank you
There are many mechanisms I
Submitted by Isaac Mshanga on Fri, 03/10/2017 - 10:41
There are many mechanisms I feel we can employ to stop corruption in
Zambia and some of those are;
1. Focusing on education. Education is not only limited to class or
formal university, there are are a lot of skills that can empower
youth in order to be productive and success.
2. Integrity. Every human being enjoys to be praised for doing good
and there is need to create value for integrity in society.
3. Accountability. To be successful in a business environment, it is
important to be able to account for every action and decision take.
People need to be accountable and responsible.
4. Transparence. There is need to encourage transparence and give
stiff punishment to law brakers.
5. Good youth empowerment programs
6. Encourage industries which in return will create employment and
bring development than shopping malls.
Yes, I agree all those points
Submitted by Kedar Khadka on Tue, 05/16/2017 - 22:50
Yes, I agree all those points including other colleagues have opined.
However, my conviction is that modern complex society can't be control
by just moral talks and religious thoughts of Quran, Bible,
Mahabharata, Ramayan, Buddha Grantha etc. So, modern society only can
be regularize through merciless legal enforcement.
Hydropower, the cost of
Submitted by Gajaraj suwal on Tue, 05/23/2017 - 02:51
Hydropower, the cost of generation.(A case of corruption?).
Preaching doesn't stop corruption. An action is needed to stop it and
should be initiated with the World Bank-funded projects.Here is an
example how corruption prevailed in a World Bank funded project in
Nepal and affected other ongoing projects.World Bank should come
forward and should point out the flaws so that mistakes can be
rectified.
In order to fight corruption
Submitted by Nasir Ahmad on Sun, 05/28/2017 - 03:31
In order to fight corruption take the following steps:
1 - Know the corruption: it is not red tape but also misuse of the
position, unnecessary delays in work, leaking of information, not
providing the information, etc.
2 - Do not support corruption: as an individual, if you are subject to
bribe and you pay, means you are supporting corruption. If you notice
absence and you keep quite, you support corruption.
3 - Say No to corruption: when you are asked for bribe, say No. Never
try to get the service earlier than the others waiting in ques only
with paying a small amount. Have patience, wait for your turn and
build the culture. Never expect illegal work for your self by paying
red tape, it harms yourself in a way or the other. Just have patience
and stay hones.
4 - Fight corruption: when you notice corruption, do not hide it.
disclose to public, bring the corrupt to justice. voice out and do not
feel alone. people will gather for you. Do your best and do not fear
the the corrupt ones are not brought to justice immediately, you build
the foundation and others will complete them.
Thank you so much
Submitted by soloniaina edmond on Fri, 07/28/2017 - 16:58
Thank you so much
End of culled blog post from the World Bank's Website by Robert Hunja.
