FEATURED STORY
We Must Make Fighting Egregious Corruption A Nation-Building Governance Priority

Kofi Thompson
28 minutes ago | Feature Article

It is pretty difficult to understand why some Ghanaians seem to think that somehow fighting corruption is a waste of our limited resources and should not therefore be a nation-building priority. Extraordinary.

The question is: How many more egregious Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) IT procurement-type white-collar-thievery (running into trillions of Ghana cedis) do those who think that fighting the high-level corruption that is slowly bleeding our nation dry, should not be a government priority, want to hear about, before they begin to understand why preventing such serious crimes against Mother Ghana ought to be a top priority task for any serious and honest leader of our homeland Ghana? Ebeeii.

In any case is one of the reasons why President Akufo-Addo was elected not because he promised to intensify the fight against corruption by creating an independent special public prosecutor's office to deal with those involved in corruption in Ghana? Haaba.

If we continue to close our eyes to corruption and allow dishonest people to abuse their public-sector positions, by collaborating with powerful individuals with greedy ambitions who want to manipulate our system to enable them divvy-up our nation's resources amongst themselves successfully, will the Ghanaian democracy that guarantees our priceless freedoms as a people in whom sovereignty is said to reside, survive?

Food for thought. The question is: As law-abiding citizens are we not enjoined by constitutional edicts to prevent all cases of corruption that come to our notice, which we are in a position to stop from occuring, by exposing them?

For the sake of our nation's younger generations - and their offspring and their offspring's children's children - as moral and ethical beings, we must make fighting nation-wrecking corruption a top governance priority. No question. Period.

Finally, for the benefit of this blog's many brilliant younger generation readers, we have culled and posted a blog piece by Robert Hunja - with interesting reader comments - from the World Bank's website that we hope will eventually enable them to win the fight against high-level corruption.

Please read on:
Here are 10 ways to fight corruption
Robert Hunja's picture
Submitted by Robert Hunja On Tue, 12/08/2015
1. Corruption is not only about bribes: People especially the poor get

hurt when resources are wasted. That’s why it is so important to

understand the different kinds of corruption to develop smart

responses.
2. Power of the people: Create pathways that give citizens relevant

tools to engage and participate in their governments – identify

priorities, problems and find solutions.
3. Cut the red tape: Bring together formal and informal processes

(this means working with the government as well as non-governmental

groups) to change behavior and monitor progress.
4. It’s not 1999: Use the power of technology to build dynamic and

continuous exchanges between key stakeholders: government, citizens,

business, civil society groups, media, academia etc.

5. Deliver the goods: Invest in institutions and policy – sustainable

improvement in how a government delivers services is only possible if

the people in these institutions endorse sensible rules and practices

that allow for change while making the best use of tested traditions

and legacies – imported models often do not work.

6. Get incentives right: Align anti-corruption measures with market,

behavioral, and social forces. Adopting integrity standards is a smart

business decision, especially for companies interested in doing

business with the World Bank Group and other development partners.

7. Sanctions matter: Punishing corruption is a vital component of any

effective anti-corruption effort.
8. Act globally and locally: Keep citizens engaged on corruption at

local, national, international and global levels – in line with the

scale and scope of corruption. Make use of the architecture that has

been developed and the platforms that exist for engagement.

9. Build capacity for those who need it most: Countries that suffer

from chronic fragility, conflict and violence– are often the ones that

have the fewest internal resources to combat corruption. Identify ways

to leverage international resources to support and sustain good

governance.
10. Learn by doing: Any good strategy must be continually monitored

and evaluated to make sure it can be easily adapted as situations on

the ground change.
What are other ways we could fight corruption? Tell us in the comments.

Comments
Why do we always tacle
Submitted by Etienne Nkoa on Tue, 12/08/2015 - 11:00

Why do we always tackle corruption through its consequences?

Corruption is simply a symptom showing that things somewhere are going

in the wrong direction, and one of the conséquences of this is

corruption.
To my view the issue is on the correct application of rules and

regulations and the sanction against those who do not comply to these

rules.If people firstly concentrate on the respect of rules and

régulations that govern the entity (family, enterprise, government,

Council, country)and systematically apply sanctions against those

(whoever they could be regardless of their rank, grade or cast) who

depart from thèse rules, corruption will disappear without any other

additional remedy. We need to change the paradigm.
reply
This is a very interesting
Submitted by Joel Turkewitz on Wed, 12/09/2015 - 12:53

This is a very interesting comment – the exact type of

thought-provoking message that is appropriate for Anti-Corruption Day.

Your comment drives home the importance of individual choices in

enabling or resisting corruption. All successful corruption efforts

ultimately change how individuals behave around rules and laws – and

it is critical to hold. on to that core and simple truth. The

approaches that are listed in the blog primarily reflect the emphasis

on changing behavior and the knowledge that applying sanctions for

corrupt activities in a fair and systematic fashion is often a very

difficult undertaking. In many places, corruption distorts every phase

of the sanctioning process. The problem becomes even more complex when

the rules themselves are seen to be the outcome of corrupt processes,

and are seen to benefit a particular group. Perhaps the challenge is

ensuring that in responding to a complex problem, we maintain our

appreciation that the ultimate objectives are relatively simple – that

people entrusted with public authority act in accordance with law and

for the public good.
reply
As much as people adhere to
Submitted by simon on Fri, 07/07/2017 - 05:09
As much as people adhere to the rule of law, those in authority turned

to manupulate the system to their advantage as custodian of the

policy.there for it quite complex and intricate to eradicate fraud and

corruption in any spheres of the gouverment
reply
Yes you have spoken well,
Submitted by abdullahi mohammed on Thu, 03/31/2016 - 05:20

Yes you have spoken well, Because human being are guided by LAW, so

whosoever disobey the rule of law of his country, he will behave like

Animal. so we should please respect the rule of law.

reply
I find this very good. Can I
Submitted by Johnson on Wed, 12/09/2015 - 13:00
I find this very good. May I repost this on my blog? Thank you.

reply
Thank you for your question.
Submitted by Alice Lloyd on Thu, 12/10/2015 - 09:02

Thank you for your question. Yes you may re-post but please remember

to credit the World Bank as the source. Thanks again!

reply
Public funds have responsible
Submitted by Dr. Abubakar Muhammad Moki on Wed, 12/09/2015 - 23:43

Public funds have responsible officers whose function includes

ensuring that public funds are protected from abuse and misuse.

However, when abuse and misuse of public funds is detected nothing is

done to those who were expected to guard against that. This is the

mother of all loopholes in fighting corruption. To deal with the

menace, such public officers should be given the first harsh sanctions

in failing to perform their duties resulting into the abuse and misuse

of public funds, otherwise without that, they are the key initiators

of syndicate corruption and do it with impunity.
reply
Corruption is a social evil.
Submitted by Samir Kumar Das on Thu, 12/10/2015 - 03:06

Corruption is a social evil. It germinates the good cause of the

society and especially destroys the backbone of the society. We the

member of IMAECSED vehmently opposing this social dragon. We are

fighting since 1995 to make a clear and transparent country.

reply
Stressing how much of a
Submitted by Demba - Community Engineering Programme on Sat, 12/12/2015 - 23:39

Stressing how much of a damage corruption does to the vast majority

can help better addressing in across board. Better outreach and

communication messages should draw on pertinent cultural and religious

rhetoric.
reply
The above 10 points are
Submitted by Kedar Khadka - GoGo Foundation from Nepal on Sun,

12/20/2015 - 01:06
The above 10 points are interesting. However, the points are very

general and more inclined towards theoretic so translating into action

is difficult.
reply
Sometimes rules and
Submitted by tngbacang on Wed, 12/23/2015 - 18:19
Sometimes rules and regulations only be applied in the civilized

countries only but they are hardly enforcing in the socialist and

dictatorship's world because at these governments systems civilians

are hardly participating in governments controls and orders. However,

the rule of law and methods of combat with corruption in a socialist

and dictatorship regimes only work when all the people in that regime

pull the "plug" altogether.
reply
Surely transparency and
Submitted by Helen Sutch on Wed, 02/03/2016 - 18:31

Surely transparency and accountability at all levels should form part

of the response? If the citizenry and the media can't tell what's

happening, how are they to target the sources of corruption? Rules and

laws are an essential framework, but only if they work. Building

strong, credible, transparent, accountable institutions that citizens

can trust is surely crucial, and trust is the foundation of

legitimacy.
reply
To combat corruption needs
Submitted by Abu Baker on Wed, 08/10/2016 - 16:39
To combat corruption needs revolutionary approach in places like

Africa. Corruption is betrayal to individual citizens and to the whole

nation. In Iraq during the reign of Saddam guilty of corruption

charges was execution. I would not advocate for that but things like

life sentence without parole and confiscation of properties and

implimentation of tougher penalties of whatever kind. But before you

get to that point though, the desire and will to eradicate corruption

has to first and foremost exist on the part of government leadership.

Lets take an example of Kenya where hardly any leader from top down is

clean of some type of corrupt act. Whatever strategy you put in place

in that country to fight against corruption will not bear any positive

results. There will be lack of desire and willingness on their part

because of their involvement in that social evil.
reply
what is about tax evision and
Submitted by mira on Mon, 09/26/2016 - 11:58
what is about tax evision and money laundering?
reply
The corporation and its kinds
Submitted by NABAKISHORE PANDU on Mon, 10/17/2016 - 12:38

The corporation and its kinds may be the different. The issues and the

fighting corruption and its impacts to the general public is foremost

important. come here to all participate for the real things for the

goods reality. N.K.PANDU-NBDP INDIA PLANNER CUM PS TO

CHAIRMAN-INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS ORGANIZATION
reply
There is a link between
Submitted by Oladele O Olawole on Mon, 11/07/2016 - 14:49

There is a link between corruption and culture. Fighting corruption in

third world countries with the same methodologies applied in the West

will continue to be a failure.
In my organisation we have identified that there is corruption

everywhere and who are the perpetrators? Human beings of course! We

looked for the common denominator and arrived at the MIND. Efforts

should be made at changing the mindset, it should be integrated right

from home and will have far lasting effect than chasing corrupt

people.
reply
My colleague Oladele you
Submitted by Amos Nyamutera on Sat, 12/24/2016 - 13:58

My colleague Oladele you should not controversy between what is said

to be corruption and cultural deeds especial those cultural norms of

praising the beloved ones and friends on occasions such as gifts and

praises on marriage,birthdays, Christmas gifts etc. Such issues are

always done openly and they should not be regarded as corruptions.

Corruption is normally done secretly so if you have been witnessing in

your organization the habit of giving gifts with the intention of

seeking good and timely services or providing services with the aim of

saying thank you for your gifts therefore your organization is very

corrupt and that should not be termed as a culture in that

organization .
Also i would like to mention additional points on ways to combat and

mitigate corruption internationally;paying civil servant well and

timely,distorting subsidies with targeted cash transfer,establishing

international conventions which will enable collaboration among

national ant-corruptions bureau to find the corrupt people even if

they run away from their nations and also using,ICT in money

transactions such as buying products,tax collections and procurement

processes.Finally community education and agitation will further help

to build awareness among citizens on the evils of corruption in any

nation.
reply
Whatever you are saying is
Submitted by Kabiru danbiro on Wed, 11/23/2016 - 14:01

Whatever you are saying is how to kill the Rats not how to block the

holes.Ie the system that brings about corruption.
reply
Block the holes
Submitted by Kabiru danbiro on Wed, 11/23/2016 - 14:09

Block the holes
reply
Free and fair election: In my
Submitted by Dr Sajjad Ahmad on Tue, 02/14/2017 - 00:35

Free and fair election: In my opinion free and fair election can also

stop the curb of this universally menace corruption. By electing a

right person for a right job.
reply
in my view, the fight against
Submitted by Stanley Njoroge on Fri, 02/24/2017 - 06:44

in my view, the fight against corruption demands a wholistic

multi-pronged approach for it to be successfull. It Should not be left

to an one anti corruption body but rather involve all sectoral

stakeholders. First, you need political goodwill at the highest

level.In Africa, you must root out conspicuos consumption based on

illegally acquired wealth which apart from spiking inflationary

trends, also acts as motivator to other people. In addittion, reducing

bureaucratic red tape in service provision processes and enhancing

transparency at the point of service delivery will help.Proper , fair

and just remuneration of public servants helps to demotivate

corruption tendencies. Its also important that those suspected of

coruption get their day in court rather than acquiting them in

scenario in which the investigator also doubles up as the acquiting

judge. Anti-corruption organs epecially in Africa ought to be given

prosecutorial powers in addittion to security of tenure.. Public

education aimed at winning citizen co-operation in the war against

graft is vital. Societies shuld also also endeavor to reward merit at

all levels of life in terms or employment, promotion and providion of

services. In addittion, equity and equal treatment of all before the

law and in budgetary allocations wil minimize the need to engage in

corruption and also build just, peacifull, predictable and stable

governments and societies.
reply
Oblige corrupted criminals to
Submitted by MYSD on Mon, 03/06/2017 - 17:19
Oblige corrupted criminals to work extra hours for free.Thank you

reply
There are many mechanisms I
Submitted by Isaac Mshanga on Fri, 03/10/2017 - 10:41

There are many mechanisms I feel we can employ to stop corruption in

Zambia and some of those are;
1. Focusing on education. Education is not only limited to class or

formal university, there are are a lot of skills that can empower

youth in order to be productive and success.
2. Integrity. Every human being enjoys to be praised for doing good

and there is need to create value for integrity in society.

3. Accountability. To be successful in a business environment, it is

important to be able to account for every action and decision take.

People need to be accountable and responsible.
4. Transparence. There is need to encourage transparence and give

stiff punishment to law brakers.
5. Good youth empowerment programs
6. Encourage industries which in return will create employment and

bring development than shopping malls.
reply
Yes, I agree all those points
Submitted by Kedar Khadka on Tue, 05/16/2017 - 22:50

Yes, I agree all those points including other colleagues have opined.

However, my conviction is that modern complex society can't be control

by just moral talks and religious thoughts of Quran, Bible,

Mahabharata, Ramayan, Buddha Grantha etc. So, modern society only can

be regularize through merciless legal enforcement.
reply
Hydropower, the cost of
Submitted by Gajaraj suwal on Tue, 05/23/2017 - 02:51

Hydropower, the cost of generation.(A case of corruption?).

Preaching doesn't stop corruption. An action is needed to stop it and

should be initiated with the World Bank-funded projects.Here is an

example how corruption prevailed in a World Bank funded project in

Nepal and affected other ongoing projects.World Bank should come

forward and should point out the flaws so that mistakes can be

rectified.
reply
In order to fight corruption
Submitted by Nasir Ahmad on Sun, 05/28/2017 - 03:31

In order to fight corruption take the following steps:

1 - Know the corruption: it is not red tape but also misuse of the

position, unnecessary delays in work, leaking of information, not

providing the information, etc.
2 - Do not support corruption: as an individual, if you are subject to

bribe and you pay, means you are supporting corruption. If you notice

absence and you keep quite, you support corruption.

3 - Say No to corruption: when you are asked for bribe, say No. Never

try to get the service earlier than the others waiting in ques only

with paying a small amount. Have patience, wait for your turn and

build the culture. Never expect illegal work for your self by paying

red tape, it harms yourself in a way or the other. Just have patience

and stay hones.
4 - Fight corruption: when you notice corruption, do not hide it.

disclose to public, bring the corrupt to justice. voice out and do not

feel alone. people will gather for you. Do your best and do not fear

the the corrupt ones are not brought to justice immediately, you build

the foundation and others will complete them.
reply
Thank you so much
Submitted by soloniaina edmond on Fri, 07/28/2017 - 16:58

Thank you so much
reply
End of culled blog post from the World Bank's Website by Robert Hunja.

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Kofi Thompson

