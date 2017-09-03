TOP STORIES
What is wrong with African Leaders?
The one-district, one factory policy in Ghana was officially launched last week by inaugurating a pineapple juice making factory that is hopped not to be a one-time event, but sustainable for generations to come in the light of numerous examples in the past with high hopes crashing down over an unexpected short period of time.
In all manifestos in the 2016 General Election of Ghana, no party had outlined a vision for the country that can truly be called like that and is visible looking into the far future. A human being lives around 80 years mandating a President of today to think for his country into the next 100 years and beyond to be seen in History as a useful leader that has the plight of his people at heart and in his mind.
Presidents in a Democratic setting of Africa think and act for their time in office leaving the mess caused behind for the next Government to clean up, mostly for a period of 4 or 8 years. Other countries see Family Dynasties misusing their native country for their own good and when ousted, find refuge in friendly countries hiding their stolen money away from the anger of their successor and their cry for justice to be served.
Looking around the whole of Africa, neither in Politicians, nor in Intellectuals or Media Houses is the spirit of Generation thinkers present. The African, black or white in colour, think of the problems that exist today and how best to tackle them in order to win the next election or attracting temporary followers for the now.
2/3 of the world Cobalt resources are located in DR Congo that find itself in Civil War and a status of War Crimes under the regulations of the ICC. Scientist claim they have well established the amount of Cobalt available worldwide and know, it will last for 30-40 years at the expected exploitation rate. For today’s car batteries this mineral is essential. In order to make the vision of electric cars in Europe, USA, China, Japan etc. a reality, compromises will be made handle the issues in DR Congo and a positive development for the people of DR Congo will be delayed for another generation to come, DC Congo, a Democratic society with a President extending his powers beyond his mandate with an opposition that signals by its ideas and behavior, they would do the same things under a new flag once in power.
A powerful King of Ghana, the Okyehene, made me understand in a one-on-one meeting few weeks ago in his Adabraka Palace, Kings in Ghana/Africa have a different mindset, they think for their people’s welfare first and for a period of 50-100 minimum. He is well aware of the fact, being raised in USA, the time for Africa will come, and the soil of the continent will be emptied of all natural resources, with increased population and climate change taking its effect and increases the cost of food production on the African continent.
Governments of the developed world, alike their counterparts in Africa, think for their time in office and interventions that address todays challenges on a monthly basis once new issues occur, while missing out on a master plan too guide generations of Politicians beyond Party Politics into a successful future. When they meet up with African Leaders smiling at each other, solutions for the future are swept under the red carpet to limit the risk of African Leaders destroying their own societies beyond repair for the White Man to pick up the bits and pieces in various forms.
While in the developed world Intellectuals in their Ivory Towers think ahead of the Political Elite and draw various scenarios of the future this world is most likely going to embark on with voices to be heard from time to time in public, Africa does not have a tradition of Philosophical Schools for which reason much needed Intellectuals of highest caliber cannot be found in any African society.
As a vital step forward to think and act beyond an Africa not only beyond AID as Prez. Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana emphasizes on a daily basis, but beyond natural resources pushing his Agenda of Industrialization, an old concept the white man has already left behind, it seems to be a wise idea to strengthen the tradition of Traditional Rulers, Kings and Kingdom, on the African continent, yet not in the old fashioned way, but improved based on the positive principles of King and Kingdom, by which countries can keep their independence and work their way through into the future with persons that can truly think for their people for generations to come.
We live in a corrupt and perverse (contradicting) world with old mindset and recipes, values not suitable for the future, honour Footballers more than our Doctors, watch more Video and play on the Internet instead of thinking of world’s matters, see Nationalism in Europe and beyond while talking about the global village we are supposed to live in. Our time is characterized by a transition period between Nations and the World, between exploiting the world as it had been given to us (instead of managing it) and make it sustainable for which reason it is no wonder that we observe all the very unpleasant occurrences of our days. Every journey starts with an image in the mind…so let’s start walking.
Africa is a Political Problem!
Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 28.08.2017
