Togo’s future
Togo, a German colony until end World War I to be given as a reparation compensation to the French, is in serious disarray. The opposition tried to end the Family Dynasty from late father to current son and President that violates the constitution against the will of the people holding on to the Presidency. Neighbouring countries officially keep their silence certainly knowing behind the scene that ugly times can possibly await them with displaced people to feed in Ghana, Benin and surrounding countries that already have Togolese citizens on their home ground.
By their own accounts, Togolese still remember the times Germans were their Colonial Masters and enjoyed not only SIEMENS electric wiring till date but their approach to govern over them, while they have bad memories of their French Colonial Masters. Ewes in the Volta Region were divided by force into a part located in Ghana, the other part in Togo, are known for JuJu and Witch Craft across board while the people in the North are poorer off in finances and spirit.
Togo is a country, unlike Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon or Guinea, Ivory Coast, Liberia and Sierra Leone not blessed with significant natural resources a fact that makes the country one of the poorest among the countries in West Africa. Known to grow cotton, the Togolese producers compete with harsh completion from around the world making high prices to develop the country a problem. Only one Telecom provider makes a call from Ghana to Togo three times more expensive that a call from Ghana to Germany as the President takes his share also.
The brother of the current President is the head of the Armed Forces. Freedom of speech in Togo brings anyone into prison or coffin when tested, as Human Rights are in the hands of the President and not the Law Book or independent and well trained judges. Foreign powers see this small country of approx. 6 Mio. citizen as a problem, not a benefit to their economic and political agenda. Without foreign AID, Togo cannot see the light of the day.
As the suffering of the people of Togo increases by the day and the opposition forms a stronger alliance against the current President and its regime, a coup, by which the father of the present Ruler came once into office, is a challenge by the nature of the Army structure; yet the President can no longer relay with absolute certainty that his days possibly are not numbered, as others had fallen before him in Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and The Gambia. This will inspire him to transfer national assets out of the country for the most likely event that he shortly will have to find exile in another African country. The opposition certainly is aware of this danger loosing much needed funds for re-building the country after the end of the “Democratic Dictatorship” and must stop any such attempt.
Behind the scene - most likely - opposition leaders have or will travel to Western Countries to ask for support and allocating of a safe haven for the future ousted President. Any such powers that want to assist the process will be faced with immense uncertainty about the opposition leaders not to see one of them stepping into the shoes of the current President and repeat the African cycle of political insecurity and poverty. To make a new Government successful means having to support Togo with vast amount of money. Any foreign powers with sense should realize the moment of time in African history and advice the opposition that political and financial support will be given ONLY to a by them trusted White Man that is mandated to govern as a Trustee over the independent Togolese until a positive turn around has successfully been accomplished and a new generation of trustworthy black Leaders has been raised and trained to take the Baton of Power to the next level. Other strategies have proven, over and over again, to be an expensive failure financially, politically and on humanitarian grounds…enough is enough!
P.S.: Former Ghanaian Military Dictator turning President, J.J. Rawlings (mother black Ghanaian, father undisclosed white Scotsman…it is in the blood!) was forced from outside the country to end his Dictatorship and rule the country for another 8 years as President based on the 1992 Constitution, not by internal demands for a “Democratic Setting” making most Ghanaians wish today that another Rawlings would arise and rule over them.
Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 31.08.2017
