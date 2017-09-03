TOP STORIES
If the head is captured,how stronge is the tail?By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Tax Evasion
Magna Charta, 1215, demanded “No Taxation without Representation”. The British Elite had forced the King to give them a right to voice their ideas and concerns in return too obey the King’s need for taxation to run the Kingdom by which they also had direct influence over the good use of the tax given. Any King violating the agreement written out, would have had to face direct consequences as revolution, pushing a King from the throne and execution in the cause of the turmoil.
The bible demands to give to GOD – through the church and good works - was is for him and to give to Caesar what is rightful his (he got killed in an uprising in the end!).
In today’s world of developed and developing countries across the globe we observe that once an individual or corporate/organization withholds tax by creative tax instruments or settling legally in another country seen as Tax heaven, the home Tax Man comes after him with scrutinizing questions and law book to the extend someone might find himself ending up in prison.
Tax Laws are drafted and executed by Politicians and Government Officials based on a wide ranging discussions beforehand among the electorates to find the right and best system for all to benefit…that is the ambitious philosophy behind it, something that never works in real life. A progressive Tax System is unjustified as it benefits the people in a society that shy away from the struggle involved to make it from Zero to Hero even all are born with the same condition as human being, some have possibly to struggle harder than others in life which does not exclude anyone willing to go the extra mile to achieve greatness. Most Millionaires and Inventors were not born with the golden spoon in their mouth or sucked with their mother’s breast milk, but started from poor and humble beginnings to make it over time to become rich in their late forties or fifties (refer to available statistics on the Internet). Many people fear life’s challenges to the extend, they end up as public servants, yet, nobody was born with the GOD given talent to become an Officer in a Social Office to hand out social benefits or passports and ID cards rather with a very special mandate to make an impact and change the world in his/her small corner and beyond.
The structure of today’s Tax systems in most countries is targeted to make the electorates happy and as they are recruited from the majority of “I fear life’s challenges” voters, the fearless and eager citizen gets punished once he has broken the financial record of his own family by having to pay higher taxes that lower incomers. This sends out a very, very dangerous signal to mankind, that success and struggle to achieve it comes with a setback, a severe financial punishment. Heirs of great inheritance letting their father’s empire be managed by CEOs of their choice while enjoying the sun in Jamaica when making profit pay the same percentage as a Self-Made Millionaire that has lost blood for his company and work places created for others…does that make sense? Certainly not but is a manifestation of unfairness and injustice to fellow citizens and blocks creativity and talents a vibrant and competitive society depends on.
Politicians and Officials do not always spend the Tax Payers money wisely as they are not under pressure like an Entrepreneur knowing the public purse can also be balanced out by more taxes raised of delayed taxes influx during the following fiscal year while an Entrepreneur looses today his money and his future identity in case a decision goes wrong. The playing field is not even, the powers shifted – acceptingly – to the Politicians and Officials.
When Politicians and Officials take wrong decisions to invest Tax payers money unwisely, intentionally or ignorantly, they are removed from Power or inside the public Administration changing jobs but no harm will ever been done to their personal purse or freedom.
Every e.g. EU Government supporting Africa is aware that 100% financial, technical or Food support given will never reach the people and projects targeted but end up in private pockets of Politicians and Officials. As much as they are aware of this simple fact, they get unpunished away with it as no German would take the German government over mishandling of Tax Payer’s money in such cases to court and demand from them personally a compensation for intentionally doing wrong things and violating their mandate given by the Germans (other countries are the same!) as well as their own tax laws.
It is wrong to violate Laws given to citizens, but it is right to change laws once and when needed and observed. Citizen and Law makers must ensure a plain and fair playing ground for all stakeholders to make a country creative, innovative, vibrant and competitive among treating each other as they deserve accordingly to their personal contribution to a society.
CEOs of companies sign an Insurance Policy to cover them in any event shareholders or outsiders take them to court for compensation when they see a loss has been done to them by the decisions of the CEOs, common practice in business. Business is not Politics, but Politics can and should learn from experiences in other walks of life and embrace their practices to protect the public purse.
On that note it is high time for a new Magna Charta that takes these aspects into consideration and lifts up all societies around the world to be better performer for their citizen and the rest of the world.
Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 29.08.2017
