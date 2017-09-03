TOP STORIES
WE MUST PROTECT OUR RELATIONSHIPS FROM BEING CONTROLLED BY BITTERNESS.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
Corruption is in the blood
Lawyer Joseph Vanderpuye, Greda Estate, AID to former Ghana’s First President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah (Editor of UNESCO financed “Encyclopedia Africana”): “While the British Colonial Masters were still running our Administration, corruption was at a minimum level. Today it is rampant and gets worse by the day.”
Singapore’s Founder, late President Lee, was faced with a high level of corruption and Mafia structures in the once Netherland occupied country. With hard fist he fought his way through the jungle of dark spirits to the extent that few years down the line Singapore is clean on their streets and in public offices free from corruption.
Thailand last week had seen a court hearing potentially sentencing the ousted Prime Minister to 10 years in prison for not having closer observed the rice price subsidy program during her time in office seeing her escaping to Dubai to join her brother sentenced to imprisonment years earlier.
South Korea’s former Prime Minister, allegedly having benefitted from SAMSUNG, is to be sentenced over the counts filed against her.
South Africa, Venezuela, Brazil, Mexico and others see again and again cases of corruption in high office with political unrest on the streets of their countries observed.
Ousted former The Gambia President now in Exile in Guinea, is said to have taken USD 50 Mio. out of the public purse before escaping from his country ruled with iron fist and dead and tortured citizen left behind.
President Jacob Zuma of South Africa was found guilty by his own Supreme Court to have unlawfully used state funds to renovate his private range with no legal actions taken against him to make him leave the Presidency.
Mafia and Corruption in Italy are the game of each day with court cases endless to count. Greece had found its downfall years ago into darkness because of high level of corruption and overstaffing of the public sector.
In Arab countries corruption is on a traditionally high level as giving and taking is the order of the day making many rich and more poor, yet still their Muslim believe ensures that not too many Muslims fall hungry into death except during war times like in Yemen and Afghanistan.
Europe has anti-corruption laws in place that restrict their own citizens from engaging in bribing anyone on their territory and beyond. Someone found outside the country having bribed an e.g. African Minister/Official to get something done, even legal under their local laws, will find himself in his own country potentially behind bars or burdened with heavy fines even it creates vital job in Africa and stabilizes jobs in his own business back home…a dilemma of great magnitude. Businessmen are Doers not Desk occupiers and have to work with whatever reality there are confronted with in foreign territory. European countries encourage their own business folks to embark on endeavors in foreign lands but do not accept the challenges that come with it making the lives and work of adventurous businessmen more difficult than necessary.
At the same time AID agencies of such European countries transferring money to Africa know, part of their financial support does end up in the pockets of corrupt African Officials. While such European Officials get away with their wrong actions, the businessmen of these countries on the other hand face possible prosecution. While Governments in the EU know that AID support is only possible through corrupt channels, they expect with double standards sanity in their citizen’s transactions…what a madness!
All these examples carefully analyzed make the open minded observer understand, that corruption is highest the hotter the countries/environments are with a falling trend the cooler countries are as corruption in Iceland, Greenland, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Alaska, Denmark is non-existence or an absolute exception while in medium hot countries like Germany, France, UK cases of corruption do exist but once uncovered, dealt with severely and swiftly with harsh punishment. An Official in Germany faces losing all his pension when in court found guilty of corruption, a high bar to climb over by any Official keeping them in line with honesty.
Will there ever be an end to corruption in the hot countries? Answer: will climate ever change? Or will these countries allow people from cold countries to take charge of their countries and run their affairs on behalf of the souverane people of these countries?
Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 29.08.2017
