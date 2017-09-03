modernghana logo

Word Digest: Be hopeful

Ebenezer Zor
27 minutes ago | Feature Article

"And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work." [2 Corinthians 9:8] NIV

Too often, it's easy for people to get satisfied in life and think, 'well I am blessed. I have got money to pay my bills'.

And that is good.
God wants you to not only have enough for your own needs, but wants you to have so much that you can be a blessing to somebody else.

Therefore let us think beyond, ' I am blessed because I have got food on the table'.

When you have enough to meet the needs of others, that is when you are walking in the fullest of His blessings.

Today, all might seem lost but reach out and help others while watch God increase you in every area of your life.

Be hopeful.
Prayer
Lord Jesus teach me to be sensitive to the Holy Spirit.

Confession
Jesus is Lord.
