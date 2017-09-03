TOP STORIES
Tell me exactly what's on your mind before commiting myself to say YES.By: francis tawiah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3972
|4.4016
|Euro
|5.2197
|5.2232
|Pound Sterling
|5.6592
|5.6666
|Swiss Franc
|4.5642
|4.5669
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5024
|3.5048
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4770
|3.4838
Word Digest: Be hopeful
"And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work." [2 Corinthians 9:8] NIV
Too often, it's easy for people to get satisfied in life and think, 'well I am blessed. I have got money to pay my bills'.
And that is good.
God wants you to not only have enough for your own needs, but wants you to have so much that you can be a blessing to somebody else.
Therefore let us think beyond, ' I am blessed because I have got food on the table'.
When you have enough to meet the needs of others, that is when you are walking in the fullest of His blessings.
Today, all might seem lost but reach out and help others while watch God increase you in every area of your life.
Be hopeful.
Prayer
Lord Jesus teach me to be sensitive to the Holy Spirit.
Confession
Jesus is Lord.
